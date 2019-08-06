Boeing Co (BA) Position Increased by Bollard Group Llc; American Axle & Mg Hldgs In (AXL) Market Value Declined While At Bancorp Lowered by $704,438 Its Stake

At Bancorp decreased its stake in American Axle & Mg Hldgs In (AXL) by 36.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp sold 50,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The institutional investor held 87,266 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, down from 137,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in American Axle & Mg Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $961.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 8.85% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $8.55. About 5.74 million shares traded or 213.52% up from the average. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.60, REV VIEW $6.99 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys New 2% Position in American Axle; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Axle’s Proposed Notes ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – LIUZHOU AAM WILL PRODUCE DRIVELINE TECHNOLOGY FOR SAIC-GM-WULING’S SUV AND MPV MODELS; 05/04/2018 – AAM Further Expands in China, Forms Joint Venture with Liuzhou Wuling; 23/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 29/05/2018 – American Axle loan refinancing expected to be shelved as markets soften; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $16

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 34,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 172,857 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.93M, up from 138,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $331.06. About 5.72 million shares traded or 23.38% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – BOEING: `VERY IMPORTANT’ THAT IRAN OUTCOME IS LEVEL WITH AIRBUS; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES $35B TOTAL DEALS IN PIPELINE AWAITING EX-IM CREDIT; 20/04/2018 – AIRLINE REGULATORS CALL FOR EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS OF BOEING 737 ENGINES – WSJ, CITING; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 10/05/2018 – Boeing at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Communications Startup Myriota; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 25/04/2018 – Boeing already makes billions selling airplanes – now it expects to make billions more fixing them; 23/03/2018 – Boeing reportedly set to win American wide-body jet order; 31/05/2018 – BOEING: CUSTOMER INTEREST IN NEW MIDRANGE JET `FIRMING UP’

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold AXL shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sib Limited Liability Corp invested in 126,666 shares. Public Sector Pension Board invested in 102,642 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Burney has invested 0.08% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Metropolitan Life Company accumulated 0.01% or 4,778 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt accumulated 161 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 2.12 million shares. Sweden-based Nordea Investment Mngmt has invested 0.01% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Wilen Investment stated it has 36,300 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. 6,200 are owned by Strs Ohio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 766,806 shares. Quantitative Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 82,000 shares. Aperio Ltd Com holds 91,032 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 37,661 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 33,836 shares. Parkside Bankshares, Missouri-based fund reported 273 shares.

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New (NYSE:D) by 4,592 shares to 10,870 shares, valued at $833,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jabil Circuit Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 19,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $40.68 million activity. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of stock or 12,637 shares. On Friday, February 8 Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 19,500 shares. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49 million on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nottingham Advisors holds 821 shares. Harvey Com Ltd accumulated 700 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Blume Cap Management reported 100 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership, California-based fund reported 16,395 shares. Cypress Capital Limited Liability Co (Wy) stated it has 1,882 shares. Cibc Bancshares Usa stated it has 12,267 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Noesis Capital Mangement holds 740 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership has 0.42% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Northwest Counselors Llc accumulated 1,548 shares. 45,137 were accumulated by Interocean Lc. First Commercial Bank Sioux Falls has 616 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn has invested 0.27% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Cls Investments Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,750 shares. North Star Mgmt Corp has 7,947 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio.