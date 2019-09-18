Boeing Co (BA) Position Held by Taurus Asset Management Llc; Gfs Advisors Stake In Cvs Health (CVS) Was Upped

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 109.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 27,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 51,942 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.91 million, up from 24,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $383.5. About 1.62M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees first KC-390 delivery “closer to end of the year”; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Rev $23.4B; 16/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Boeing moves to keep 777X on track after engine snag; 23/03/2018 – Boeing says it won’t appeal a trade ruling on Bombardier; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS 787 PRODUCTION OF 14 A MONTH IS WELL SUPPORTED BY RECENT ORDERS – CONF CALL; 01/05/2018 – The acquisition announcement comes a week after Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said the company’s growth in services could be complemented by strategic acquisitions; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2.5 percent; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Commun Startup Myriota; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft With ToughWriter(R) 5 Flight Deck Data Printer; 18/05/2018 – CUBAN AIRLINE BOEING 737 CRASHES AT HAVANA AIRPORT: CUBA DEBATE

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 26.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 11,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 55,605 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.03 million, up from 43,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $62.87. About 1.68 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 20/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Offering Hepatitis A Vaccine to Kentuckians Following an Increase in Confirmed Cases of the Virus; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide; 21/04/2018 – DJ CVS Health Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVS); 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Management New York reported 2.95% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Da Davidson And Com reported 0.4% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Profund Advisors Limited invested in 0.1% or 37,475 shares. Lathrop Investment reported 156,960 shares. Moreover, Keystone Planning has 3% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pentwater Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 7,200 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Company invested in 115,912 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Van Eck Associate reported 148,905 shares. Co Of Toledo Na Oh has 23,719 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe invested in 5,558 shares. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.86% or 102,703 shares. Moreover, Amp has 0.15% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership reported 0.23% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Ftb has 0.05% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 12,045 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $733.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,125 shares to 92,159 shares, valued at $27.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,755 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 61,350 are held by Edgar Lomax Va. Moreover, Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Llc has 0.27% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,350 shares. Highland Capital Limited Liability invested 1.47% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ca holds 24,291 shares. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership reported 111,093 shares. Cwm Lc reported 18,552 shares stake. Moreover, Macroview Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.29% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 305 shares. Northstar Group owns 0.16% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,048 shares. Old National Bank In reported 13,529 shares stake. Sunbelt Incorporated has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 7,990 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Winslow Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Parsec Finance Inc invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Aviva Public Limited Co has invested 0.66% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 1.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

