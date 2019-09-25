Boeing Co (BA) Position Held by Smith Moore & Company; Focused Investors Increases Position in Bank Of America (BAC)

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 309,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 3.71 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $107.48 million, up from 3.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $269.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $28.94. About 65.05 million shares traded or 15.96% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Yelp to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 10/04/2018 – BofA to stop lending to some makers of military firearms -Bloomberg; 08/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS MERRILL LYNCH CHARGED WITH GATEKEEPING FAILURES IN THE UNREGISTERED SALES OF SECURITIES; 09/05/2018 – BofA faces class-action lawsuit over `sham’ appraisals; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Bank Of America N.A. Srvcr Rnkngs, Outlooks Stable; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Declines 24% This Year, BofA Leads; 23/03/2018 – SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH ADMITS TO VIOLATING NEW YORK’S MARTIN ACT; 16/04/2018 – BAC 1Q EQUITIES TRADING REV. EX-DVA $1.52B, EST. $1.18B; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America’s Cost-Cutting Drive Pushes Profit to Record

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 37.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 3,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,154 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.42 million, up from 8,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $381.65. About 3.39M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing lifts guidance on higher defence and aviation spending; 25/03/2018 – Singapore Airlines Has 68 Additional Boeing Widebody Jets on Order, Including 48 Additional 787-10s and 20 of the New 777-9s; 13/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Boeing have been responsible for all but a few points in the Dow gains this year; 10/05/2018 – Boeing is playing down the potential loss of $20 billion in sales to Iranian airlines; 23/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in 3D Printing Startup Morf3D; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES FY CORE EPS $14.30 TO $14.50, EST. $14.10; 25/04/2018 – AIRBUS CURRENTLY PRODUCING 55 A320-FAMILY AIRCRAFT A MONTH; 14/03/2018 – If President Donald Trump imposes a $60 billion tariff on Chinese goods, China can slap back against U.S. companies, such as Boeing; 17/04/2018 – SPIRIT COULD ORDER AIRBUS, BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER, BOEING PLANES; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palisade Mgmt Ltd Co Nj has 33,150 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Management holds 0.51% or 162,175 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 0.75% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Arizona State Retirement Sys, a Arizona-based fund reported 1.96M shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 0.83% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bokf Na has invested 0.45% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Shine Investment Advisory Services invested in 3,515 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Trillium Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 1.19% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). D E Shaw & Communication Inc holds 5.61 million shares. Knightsbridge Asset Ltd Com owns 137,572 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 224,354 shares. Independent Investors reported 22,090 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Thompson Investment Mngmt reported 353,001 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advisors, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,535 shares.

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 14,800 shares to 417,500 shares, valued at $86.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 50,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.72 million shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT).

