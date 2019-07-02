Boeing Co (BA) Position Held by Marsico Capital Management Llc; Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Holds Holding in Pepsico (PEP)

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 9,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 157,227 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.97 million, up from 148,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $354.16. About 3.74M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Complete Order for Four 777 Airplanes; 11/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Reaction Engines, a UK Hypersonic Propulsion Company; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH GOVERNMENT SAYS WILL RESPECT INTERNATIONAL COMMITMENTS BY ADOPTING NEW MEASURES TO COMPLY WITH WTO RULING ON AIRBUS; 06/03/2018 – Atlas Air Worldwide Acquires Two Boeing 777 Freighters For ACMI Service; 23/03/2018 – Boeing’s Worst Month in Two Years (Video); 18/05/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 carrying 104 passengers crashes in Cuba, media reports say; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS SAYS DOES NOT COMMENT ON PRODUCT POLICY; 27/03/2018 – CDB AVIATION LEASE FINANCE DAC – ALL 5 AIRCRAFT ARE FROM CDB AVIATION’S ORDER BOOK WITH BOEING, AND ARE EXPECTED TO DELIVER TO AIRLINE IN 2019; 23/04/2018 – Boeing Co expected to post earnings of $2.57 a share – Earnings Preview

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 185.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 92,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 142,901 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.51 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $132.43. About 2.72M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 36,278 shares to 184,223 shares, valued at $20.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 11,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,010 shares, and cut its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BOEING 5-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Reminds Boeing (BA) Investors of June 10th Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Filed by Firm – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Crushing Defeat For Boeing In Dubai – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boeing (BA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Revolutionary Boeing 777X Jet Is Running Behind Schedule – The Motley Fool” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing (BA), Qatar Airways Announce New Commitment for Five 777 Freighters – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M. Shares for $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was made by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of stock or 26,557 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt Inc has 95,222 shares. 9,117 were reported by First State Bank. Ltd Ca holds 0.82% or 9,018 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 526,940 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wedgewood Investors Inc Pa invested 1.18% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bryn Mawr Communication has invested 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Advisory Services Network Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,449 shares. Highlander Capital Management Ltd Company owns 7,425 shares or 1.75% of their US portfolio. Lifeplan Fincl Group holds 1,142 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.46% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jacobs & Ca reported 43,590 shares stake. Madrona Finance Ltd Liability Corp has 0.36% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 858 shares. 20,941 were accumulated by Lynch And Assoc In. Moreover, Lord Abbett & Ltd Llc has 0.35% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cadence Bankshares Na has 2,460 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $4.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (Put) (NYSE:NSC) by 57,500 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,500 shares, and cut its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD).