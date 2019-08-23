Boeing Co (BA) Position Held by First Heartland Consultants Inc; Salient Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Usa Compression Partners LP (USAC) Holding by $399,900 as Stock Value Rose

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Usa Compression Partners Lp (USAC) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 26,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.89% . The institutional investor held 92,444 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 119,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Usa Compression Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.12. About 155,733 shares traded. USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) has risen 9.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.54% the S&P500. Some Historical USAC News: 09/05/2018 – USA Compression Partners 1Q Rev $77.7M; 02/04/2018 – USA Compression Partners and Energy Transfer Complete Previously Announced Transactions; 09/05/2018 – USA Compression Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 19/04/2018 – DJ USA Compression Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAC); 09/05/2018 – USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP USAC.N – ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $310.0 MLN TO $330.0 MLN IS EXPECTED FOR FY18; 05/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP TO RATING ‘B+’; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY TRANSFER EQUITY LP ETE.N – QTRLY INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT$ 0.32; 09/03/2018 – USA Compression Partners Short-Interest Ratio Up 66% to 9 Days; 09/05/2018 – USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP SEES 2018 NET LOSS RANGE OF $50.0 MLN TO $30.0 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Energy Transfer Equity, L.P., Affiliates Report Stake In USA Compression Partners

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 10.94 million shares traded or 153.48% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing profit rises 57 percent; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO CEO SEES `CHALLENGING’ 1Q ON BOEING 737 SURGE; 06/04/2018 – American: Boeing 787-8s Will Replace 767-300s, Later 787-9 Deliveries Will Replace Airbus A330-300s and Older 777-200s; 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: KLX Inc. Rtgs Unaffctd By Acquisition By Boeing; 09/05/2018 – Boeing’s $20bn Iran contracts frozen by sanctions; 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO warns manufacturers over plane delays, engine issues; 31/05/2018 – BOEING DESIGNING ‘797’ TO MAKE MONEY OVER LIFE OF AIRPLANE; 10/04/2018 – BOEING’S HELP TO MARKET KC-390 IS A POSITIVE FACTOR IN TALKS; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO FOLLOW U.S. GOVT LEAD ON IRAN; 10/04/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities jump as China signals openness

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Bank owns 233 shares. Spinnaker Tru invested in 2,565 shares. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel stated it has 6.29% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pinnacle Fincl Prtn Incorporated reported 0.21% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lafayette Inc accumulated 569 shares or 0.08% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 0.72% or 662,146 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.36% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Blair William & Il owns 276,534 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,800 shares. Moreover, Country Trust Bancorp has 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dubuque Bankshares & reported 22,252 shares. Proffitt & Goodson reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Patten Gru invested in 3,644 shares. Moreover, Webster Fincl Bank N A has 1.04% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76 million and $356.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 30,555 shares to 10,923 shares, valued at $587,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK) by 76,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,540 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold USAC shares while 12 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 29.61 million shares or 1.94% less from 30.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% of its portfolio in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC). First Foundation Advsr invested 0.01% in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC). Lucas Capital stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC). 275,000 are held by Duff & Phelps Mngmt. First Tru Lp owns 599,284 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Van Eck Assocs Corp owns 206,732 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 37,125 are held by Arrow Advsrs Limited Liability. Pennsylvania-based Guyasuta Inv Advsrs has invested 0.05% in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 17,287 shares or 0% of the stock. Huntington Bank holds 1,000 shares. Raymond James Assoc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC). Advisory Net Ltd Liability invested 0% in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC). Susquehanna Group Llp has 79,146 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc has invested 0% in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC). New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 10,000 shares.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westlake Chem Partners Lp (NYSE:WLKP) by 504,064 shares to 530,103 shares, valued at $11.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 953,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tellurian Inc New.