Boeing Co (BA) Position Held by Finemark National Bank & Trust; Zpr Investment Management Has Decreased Its Regal Beloit (RBC) Holding by $475,389

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust bought 1,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 44,513 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.20 million, up from 43,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $377.03. About 3.03 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/05/2018 – IRAN SAYS HAS ASKED AIRBUS TO ANNOUNCE ITS DECISION ON SELLING PASSENGER PLANES TO TEHRAN AFTER U.S. EXITS NUCLEAR DEAL – FARS; 09/05/2018 – Europeans work to save Iran deal, and business, after Trump pulls out; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Aircraft Involved Today Was a Boeing 737-700 (N772SW); 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: NOT SURE DEAL W/ BOEING WILL BE CLOSED IN 1H18; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE: JAPAN’S NEW ADVANCED FIGHTER MAY BE BASED ON EXISTING FOREIGN DESIGN; 10/05/2018 – Boeing at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAHINDRA, HAL FOR FIGHTER JETS; 10/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Commerical Airplane Deliveries 184; 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Complete Order for Four 777 Airplanes; 18/05/2018 – Boeing 737 Crashes At Airport In Cuba: Reports — MarketWatch

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) by 47.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 5,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 6,531 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $534,000, down from 12,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $72.87. About 288,621 shares traded. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP – EXPECT NICOTRA GEBHARDT ACQUISITION TO BE $0.13 – $0.15 ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN 2018; 26/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND HK11.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 1881.HK – FY PROFIT FOR THE YEAR, BEFORE DISTRIBUTIONS TO UNITHOLDERS HK$2,488.3 MLN VS HK$564.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit 1Q Adj EPS $1.34; 27/03/2018 – NYSE ARCA TO BUST ERRONEOUS RBC TRADES BETWEEN 16:23-16:26; 27/04/2018 – RBC TO RAISE 5YR FIXED MORTGAGE RATE 20BPS TO 5.34% ON APR 30; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – FINAL DISTRIBUTION OF HK$0.071 PER UNIT; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 08/05/2018 – TABLE-Regal 7938.T -2017/18 group forecast; 19/04/2018 – Regal Breakfasts for Royal Wedding Watching at British Restaurants

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53 million and $49.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 11,505 shares to 23,530 shares, valued at $692,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Miller Inds Inc Tenn (NYSE:MLR) by 13,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Fonar Corp (NASDAQ:FONR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold RBC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 38.52 million shares or 0.48% less from 38.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.01% or 7,545 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 85,517 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 13,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 4,951 are owned by Hrt Financial Lc. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 0.05% or 543,087 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp owns 186,600 shares. First Citizens Fincl Bank & Tru, North Carolina-based fund reported 5,297 shares. Alberta – Canada-based Alberta Inv Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Earnest Partners Ltd accumulated 20 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia reported 0.01% stake. Oakbrook Lc holds 0.02% or 4,500 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corporation reported 30,929 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Piedmont Invest, North Carolina-based fund reported 4,127 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 2,667 shares.

Analysts await Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.46 EPS, down 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. RBC’s profit will be $61.23 million for 12.48 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Regal Beloit Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.95% negative EPS growth.

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3,181 shares to 29,168 shares, valued at $5.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 8,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,527 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

