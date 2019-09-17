Boeing Co (BA) Position Has Upped by Hoertkorn Richard Charles; Colonial Trust Advisors Has Upped Ecolab (ECL) Stake by $576,422

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 2,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 6,996 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 4,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $195.53. About 361,873 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 973 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,877 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.69M, up from 22,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $381.15. About 875,398 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING UPDATED 787 PRODUCTION COST BALANCE ON WEBSITE; 10/04/2018 – Boeing deliveries rise 9 percent; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO EXTEND CURRENT LONG-TERM AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY COMPOSITE DETAIL & ASSEMBLY PARTS FOR BOEING 787 DREAMLINER; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: UK, ITALY EXPORT BANKS HELPED FINANCE BOEING JETS; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Jet Airways to Take Direct Delivery of First MAX Airplane Later This Year; 17/04/2018 – NTSB REGULATOR FOCUSING ON A MISSING ENGINE FAN BLADE IN SOUTHWEST FLIGHT TUESDAY – CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 03/04/2018 – India’s Jet Airways agrees to buy 75 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $8.8 bln; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: United Airlines in talks with Boeing, Airbus to buy wide-body jets; 11/04/2018 – Airbus sees backloaded deliveries in 2018, reaffirms target

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania Trust accumulated 32,072 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Baxter Bros invested in 6,700 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Covington Capital Mngmt holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 14,346 shares. Wedgewood holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 2,500 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 264,045 shares. Inv House Lc owns 79,316 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.21% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 50,392 are owned by Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corp. Rampart Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.3% or 13,040 shares. Cannell Peter B And reported 13,447 shares. Boston Common Asset Ltd Llc holds 38,635 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 157,452 shares. Us Commercial Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 853,884 shares. Hikari invested in 2,100 shares. The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.28% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1St Source Bancorp holds 13,622 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. American Rech & Mgmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 700 shares. Macnealy Hoover Invest Mngmt holds 840 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Gru Limited Liability Co accumulated 2.08% or 76,864 shares. Redwood Ltd Liability has 19,947 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. First Washington Corporation has 80 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 385,807 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Advisory Gru invested 0.39% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Florida-based Sabal has invested 1.88% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Intrust Financial Bank Na accumulated 13,341 shares. Copeland Capital Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 10,898 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability invested in 52,225 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mngmt reported 0.19% stake. Financial Architects Incorporated accumulated 4,171 shares. Cap Research Global Invsts reported 1.50M shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37M and $150.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,600 shares to 73,786 shares, valued at $9.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,505 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).