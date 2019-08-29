Boeing Co (BA) Position Has Upped by Cornerstone Advisors Inc; Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) Holding Lifted by Mig Capital Llc

Cornerstone Advisors Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 30.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc bought 958 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,094 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 3,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.06M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Defense, Space & Security Revenue $5.76 Billio; 10/05/2018 – Boeing is playing down the potential loss of $20 billion in sales to Iranian airlines; 30/05/2018 – Boeing at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – BOEING: ORDER IS VALUED AT $12B; 08/05/2018 – Brazil defense minister ‘certain’ of Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 03/04/2018 – Norwegian Air says $250 mln Dreamliner facility could be converted to long-term financing; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Visits Boeing, Highlights New Funding for Manufacturing Lines; 11/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Fleet Care Agreements for Singapore Airlines and Scoot; 10/05/2018 – CNBC: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 28/03/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: Aircraft giant Boeing hit by malware virus believed to be WannaCry

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 49,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The hedge fund held 725,331 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.33M, up from 676,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $40.73. About 79,876 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21 million and $737.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 5.23M shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $9.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 465,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,176 shares, and cut its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold EPAY shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl Corporation accumulated 0.05% or 388,225 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 195,901 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.03% or 14,000 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us Inc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 688,323 shares. 14,800 were reported by Bbva Compass Bancorp. Advisory Ntwk Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 4,587 shares. 313,403 are owned by Millennium Management Ltd Liability. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 379,452 shares. Aperio Grp accumulated 21,119 shares or 0% of the stock. 31,360 were accumulated by American International Gru Inc. Daruma Management holds 375,219 shares or 2.14% of its portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated has 26 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.01% or 6,516 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 9,814 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department holds 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 329 shares.

More notable recent Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Kura Oncology to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Company News For Aug 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Construction Demand to Buoy Deere Till Agriculture Picks Up – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Del Taco Expands Morning Offerings With New Breakfast Toasted Wrap – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Short-Term Struggles Could Persist For BA, JNPR Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Evolution Order For Airbus A220 – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing 737 Production Choked – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Alaska Airlines Isn’t Worried About the Boeing 737 MAX – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 14, 2019.