Boeing Co (BA) Position Has Raised by First Dallas Securities Inc; Jnba Financial Advisors Increased Position in Apple (AAPL) as Shares Rose

Jnba Financial Advisors increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 27.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jnba Financial Advisors bought 2,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,773 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 7,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jnba Financial Advisors who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 04/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon that helps it dominate the market; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 13/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor claims Apple at work on 11-inch iPad Pro, no new iPhones in first half of 2018; 03/04/2018 – BMCC FIRST COLLEGE IN CUNY SYSTEM TO OFFER APPLE’S EVERYONE CAN CODE CURRICULUM; 10/05/2018 – Apple Helped Facilitate the Collaboration Between Alcoa and Rio Tinto on the Carbon-Free Smelting Process; 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO tells CNBC that he regrets selling Apple shares before the company rocketed to its current day valuation; 20/04/2018 – A source says the department previously investigated similar claims in 2016 and that a complaint from Apple was one factor that led to that probe; 04/05/2018 – Apple hits record high after Buffett’s Berkshire increases stake; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 points as Apple drags tech lower

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 1,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 17,578 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71M, up from 15,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 3.10M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 29/03/2018 – The world’s first 787-10 arrived at Changi Airport on Wednesday; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS STILL WORKING TO OPEN NEW CHINA COMPLETION CENTRE BY END-YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Malaysia says MH370 report to be released after latest search ends; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION BEGINS FLIGHT TESTING OF GE9X ENGINE FOR BOEING 777X AFTER DELAY – DOCUMENT; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR PARTS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH GE AVIATION TO SUPPORT T700 ENGINE; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 30/04/2018 – BOEING IS SUPPORTING NTSB PROBE INTO SOUTHWEST FLIGHT 1380; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN SEEKING ROLE IN DEVELOPMENT OF FRENCH-GERMAN MARITIME SURVEILLANCE AIRCRAFT

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “In The Thick Of It: Bank Results Highlight Morning, With NFLX At Center Screen Late – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing 737 Production Choked – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “COMAC pushes back C919 certification target – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05M and $139.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 6,316 shares to 47,084 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 49,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,512 shares, and cut its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.20 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Virginia-based Davenport & Ltd has invested 0.88% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 1.86% stake. Argent has invested 1.99% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Courage Miller Lc has 0.18% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 814 shares. Penobscot Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Polaris Greystone Fincl Grp Inc Limited Liability Co holds 0.28% or 9,630 shares in its portfolio. Hwg Hldg Lp owns 6,276 shares or 2.39% of their US portfolio. Scotia Capital has invested 0.46% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lourd Capital Limited Co reported 1,981 shares. Overbrook Management Corporation owns 20,218 shares. Westwood Il stated it has 11,200 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 10,787 shares in its portfolio. Financial Advisory Service has 3,466 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Company stated it has 6,200 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 7,445 are owned by First Foundation Advsrs.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Vegan ETF Is Happening, But It May Not Look The Way You Expect – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Amid Trade War Flare, Earnings Continue With Disney And Uber This Week – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Here’s How Apple Can Beat Earnings Expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Is the 5G Boom Starting? A Huge Options Trade Thinks So – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.