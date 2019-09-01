Boeing Co (BA) Position Has Raised by Diligent Investors Llc; Kroger Company (KR) Shareholder Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Lifted Stake by $649,056 as Stock Value Declined

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 39.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 927 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,259 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 2,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United States to lower foreign arms sales surcharge – DSCA director; 02/04/2018 – Mobile Press-Reg: Proposed Mobile plant puts Alabama at heart of Boeing-Airbus rivalry; 25/04/2018 – Boeing easily surpasses estimates on earnings per share; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – REFLECTING STRENGTH OF CARGO MARKET, NOW PLAN TO INCREASE PRODUCTION RATE ON 767 PROGRAM FROM 2.5 TO 3 PER MONTH BEGINNING IN 2020; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $14.11 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – BOEING WINS $416 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 25/04/2018 – Industrials Up After Boeing Earnings – Industrials Roundup; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Tariff Plans Could ‘Harm’ Global Aerospace Industry; 20/04/2018 – European agency orders expanded Boeing 737 engine checks after accidents

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger Company (KR) by 26.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 27,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 128,515 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, up from 101,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.68. About 6.17M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of Smith’s Food & Drug Centers, Inc. 1994-A; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Partners With U.K.’s Ocado (Video); 20/04/2018 – KROGER CO – 2018 NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED CONTEMPLATED SALE OF THE CONVENIENCE STORES – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 Kroger Tax Savings, Commodity Costs in Focus — Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – Supermarket chain Kroger to gobble up mealkit seller Home Chef; 17/05/2018 – KROGER PARTNERS WITH OCADO TO SERVE CUSTOMERS ANYTHING, ANYTIME; 14/03/2018 – Supervalu to Sell 21 Farm Fresh Stores to Harris Teeter, Kroger and Food Lion; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: BENEFIT FROM TAX OVERHUAL IS ABOUT $400 MILLION; 09/03/2018 – KROGER CINCINNATI/DAYTON ASSOCIATES RATIFY CONTRACT WITH UFCW; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Target Help Disney Stock Recover its Weakest Link? – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Warehouse Club Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Cincinnati company among seven innovators getting $1M from Kroger to end food waste – Cincinnati Business Courier” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Walmart Raises Its Outlook on U.S. Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Smead Value Fund Buys 2 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Diligent Investors Llc, which manages about $191.78 million and $175.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 7,366 shares to 4,498 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

