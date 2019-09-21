Boeing Co (BA) Position Has Lifted by Alesco Advisors Llc; Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder Kidder Stephen W Cut Its Holding

Kidder Stephen W decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W sold 4,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 103,311 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.42M, down from 108,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $104.08. About 3.32 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs

Alesco Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 112.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alesco Advisors Llc bought 918 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,732 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $630,000, up from 814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alesco Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 5.89 million shares traded or 31.13% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 21/03/2018 – China Southern places $3.6 billion Boeing 737 MAX order for Xiamen Airlines subsidiary; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Visits Boeing, Highlights New Funding for Manufacturing Lines; 03/04/2018 – Southwest in Talks With Boeing for Additional 737 Max Jet Orders; 04/05/2018 – Boeing Says It’s Close to Fixing a Flaw Delaying KC-46 Tanker; 18/04/2018 – Emirates revives prospect of world’s longest flight to Panama; 09/05/2018 – FUTURE JETLINER COMPETITORS ARE COMING: BOEING CHIEF; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 20; 10/05/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER COMMERCIAL AVIATION DEAL DELAYED BY TALKS OVER HOW TO BREAK UP BRAZILIAN PLANEMAKER; 08/03/2018 – Embraer CEO sees “very good” talks with Boeing, gov’t on tie-up; 15/03/2018 – BA: News of the fall of a US Chinook helicopter at the Iraqi-Syrian border – ! $BA

Alesco Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.02B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 4,470 shares to 1,919 shares, valued at $256,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 7,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,125 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (FLRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Sol Capital has 0.45% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,524 shares. Wills Fin Incorporated has 8,035 shares for 1.91% of their portfolio. First Business Serv reported 3,380 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Maple Capital Incorporated has 23,181 shares for 1.9% of their portfolio. Darsana Prtnrs Lp invested 3.65% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Town And Country Fincl Bank And Trust Communications Dba First Bankers Trust Communications holds 0.21% or 1,264 shares. Bancshares Hapoalim Bm owns 1.26% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 14,154 shares. Webster Bank N A has 0.9% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 9,598 are owned by Stonebridge Capital Management. Nbt Commercial Bank N A Ny invested in 12,858 shares. First Midwest Commercial Bank Tru Division accumulated 11,415 shares. Cna Financial Corporation owns 0.71% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 9,400 shares. Elm Ltd owns 1,028 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Oakwood Cap Mngmt Limited Co Ca holds 7,088 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc stated it has 6,799 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Agricole S A holds 1.33% or 275,084 shares. First National stated it has 2,290 shares. Principal Group owns 591,584 shares. Jag Mgmt has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Transamerica Fincl Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 3,778 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability reported 142,510 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Capital Ca holds 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 6,642 shares. Meyer Handelman reported 2,600 shares stake. Citigroup Inc has 0.01% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Aqr Cap Mgmt holds 348,516 shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl owns 0.6% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2.67 million shares. Confluence Wealth Management has 0.6% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Private Capital Inc holds 12,200 shares. 14,444 were reported by Fayez Sarofim Co. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 1.49% or 31,437 shares.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.11M for 27.98 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $249.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,848 shares to 35,078 shares, valued at $4.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

