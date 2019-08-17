Boeing Co (BA) Position Has Increased by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc; 3M Co (MMM) Holder Paradigm Asset Management Co Trimmed Position as Stock Value Declined

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 76.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 434,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $383.77 million, up from 571,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.83M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – Boeing Agrees to Acquire Parts Supplier KLX for $3.25 Billion; 05/03/2018 – BOEING – NATIONAL LABOR RELATIONS BOARD NOTIFIED CO INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF MACHINISTS FILED THIRD PETITION SEEKING TO UNIONIZE BOEING SOUTH CAROLINA; 23/03/2018 – BOEING – NEW ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTERS VALUED AT $678 MLN ACCORDING TO LIST PRICES; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT TO BUY PLANES FROM BOEING FOR $3.24B; 10/04/2018 – LION AIR EXPECTS DELIVERY OF THE NEW BOEING AIRCRAFT UP TO 2020 – PRESIDENT DIRECTOR; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – LOCKHEED MARTIN TO PROPOSE HYBRID OF F-22 AND F-35 FOR JAPAN’S STEALTH FIGHTER PROGRAMME; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IN TOUCH WITH GE, BOEING ON THE ACCIDENT; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS 40 PCT OF ORDERS FOR 737 MAX 10 ARE INCREMENTAL, 25 PCT CONVERTED FROM MAX 9 ORDERS, 35 PCT CONVERTED FROM MAX 8; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Lion Air Group: Deal Is Largest Incremental Order to Date of the MAX 10 Varian; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Europe pushes back against U.S. withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 550 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 9,520 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 billion, down from 10,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $161.5. About 3.35M shares traded or 9.32% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 20/03/2018 – MN House of Reps: Bipartisan bill would use 3M settlement dollars to test private wells; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills lmmense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in lsolation

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.59 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Il holds 1,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cadence Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 25,097 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability holds 0.12% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,435 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Inc Lc accumulated 8,763 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Chemung Canal holds 0.42% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 8,560 shares. Rowland Com Inv Counsel Adv has invested 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Griffin Asset Management reported 0.81% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Aviva Plc has 0.3% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wisconsin-based Schmidt P J Inc has invested 0.32% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Westpac Banking Corporation accumulated 78,647 shares. Lakeview Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,846 shares. Atwood & Palmer reported 3,705 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.06% or 1,555 shares. Legacy Cap Prtnrs reported 1.44% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Weik Capital accumulated 1.64% or 16,142 shares.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Tr (NYSE:PLD) by 1,050 shares to 7,100 shares, valued at $510.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etsu Chemical Co Ltd by 900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,300 shares, and has risen its stake in A Shares.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31B and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 323,807 shares to 2.91 million shares, valued at $58.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 6,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,870 shares, and cut its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD).