Boeing Co (BA) Position Has Boosted by Hilltop Holdings Inc; As Wns(Holdings) Limited (WNS) Share Price Rose, Ranger Investment Management LP Upped Stake by $6.46 Million

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Wns(Holdings) Limited (WNS) by 13.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 121,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.06 million, up from 911,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Wns(Holdings) Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $59.88. About 223,813 shares traded or 64.56% up from the average. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 11.23% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.80% the S&P500.

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 2,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,532 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02M, up from 8,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – BOEING: POTENTIAL TARIFFS ARE STILL PROPOSALS, NOT IMPLEMENTED; 22/05/2018 – EU expects to strike a blow versus Boeing in a parallel case; 09/05/2018 – Boeing C.E.O. Downplays Loss of $20 Billion Contract With Iran; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT HAS BEEN WORKING WITH BOEING ON NMA AIRCRAFT; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SEES 5 PCT OF 2018 DELIVERIES FINANCED BY INSURANCE INDUSTRY THIS YEAR, UP FROM 2 PCT IN 2017; 27/03/2018 – China Southern boss suggests Boeing orders could be at threat; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair agrees to buy 25 more Boeing 737 MAX planes; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines Agrees to Buy Up to 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Planes; 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE IN TALKS W/ AIRBUS, BOEING FOR JET ORDER: RTRS; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Board Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to be nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to aid tr

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 46,519 shares to 363,728 shares, valued at $26.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neogenomicsinc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 216,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of stock. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of stock or 19,500 shares. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13. $10.50 million worth of stock was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.30 million are held by Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited holds 3.78% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 21,695 shares. Nikko Asset Americas Inc has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fin Consulate Incorporated invested 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Minneapolis Portfolio Mgmt Group Limited Com owns 33,810 shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. Paloma Commerce stated it has 14,517 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Highland has 1.65% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Franklin Street Advisors Incorporated Nc invested in 6,266 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Co owns 3,741 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Intersect Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 8,077 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Grimes, Massachusetts-based fund reported 29,208 shares. Ssi Invest Mgmt Inc holds 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1,318 shares. Country Club Trust Na holds 0.98% or 21,886 shares in its portfolio. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). James Invest Research Incorporated accumulated 12 shares.