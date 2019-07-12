Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined While Sigma Investment Counselors Cut Position; Plante Moran Financial Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) by $1.08 Million

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) by 400.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 47,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,845 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 11,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.36. About 181,897 shares traded or 15.15% up from the average. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) has declined 20.21% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $6.7 during the last trading session, reaching $359. About 4.88 million shares traded or 7.43% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER COMMERCIAL CEO DECLINES COMMENT ON REPORTS EMBRAER CLOSE TO SELLING CONTROL OF COMMERCIAL JET ARM TO BOEING BA.N; 05/04/2018 – Airbus Could Use U.S.-China Spat Against Boeing: Trade Update; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS INCREASE IN CARGO DEMAND WILL HELP FILL 777 PRODUCTION BRIDGE TO NEXT-GENERATION 777X; 06/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS TO INDUCT 81 BOEING 737-MAX PLANES BY 2024: SINHA; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Names Dave Calhoun Lead Director; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN TALKS WITH EMBRAER; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS IT HAS MAINTAINED TALKS WITH BOEING ABOUT PARTNERSHIP BUT STILL HASN’T REACHED AN ACCORD -FILING; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEEING GROWING MILITARY, FREIGHT DEMAND FOR 767; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: No Iranian Jet Deliveries Due This Year; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3 percent

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Inv Management Ltd Liability Partnership invested 1.36% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt has 1.24% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pioneer Tru National Bank & Trust N A Or reported 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Switzerland-based Gam Holdings Ag has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Zweig has 2.38% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 56,111 shares. Harbour Inv Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,010 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Murphy Capital, a New Jersey-based fund reported 35,160 shares. Macnealy Hoover Inv owns 1,265 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Columbus Circle has 0.8% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Keystone Fincl Planning reported 14,208 shares. 10,497 are owned by Cumberland Ptnrs Ltd. Texas Yale Capital Corp owns 0.8% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 52,202 shares. 30,150 are held by Nippon Life Invsts Americas. Principal Finance has 1.07M shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Schroder Invest Management Grp has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: BA, AVGO, ETSY, NIO, AGN – Investorplace.com” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing At $350 In Pre-Market: Our Buy Price, Also WeWork Won’t Work – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “More Trouble for Boeing – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market News: Boeing Gets a Win; Pinterest Draws Interest – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Next 737 MAX un-grounding efforts – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 49.59 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. On Friday, February 8 McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 12,637 shares. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49 million on Tuesday, February 12. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83M. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41 million and $815.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 60,822 shares to 300,617 shares, valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 95,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 327,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SJNK).

Since April 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4,820 activity. The insider BIRZER H KEVIN bought $2,379.

More notable recent Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Q2 ’18 Recap And The Barbell Profile Of MLP Distribution Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Midstream Vs. Upstream: A Tale Of Two Market Reactions To Rising Capex – Seeking Alpha” published on October 10, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Hudson Ltd. (HUD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: Saba Forces Invesco Tenders – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold TYG shares while 34 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 13.36 million shares or 1.03% more from 13.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited stated it has 133,381 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Iowa-based Cambridge Investment has invested 0.01% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Hilltop has invested 0.05% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Reilly Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 170 shares in its portfolio. First Foundation Advsrs accumulated 247,428 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel reported 0.02% stake. Whittier Trust Com accumulated 483 shares or 0% of the stock. Fifth Third Bank holds 55,875 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Peninsula Asset Mngmt Inc reported 29,586 shares stake. Edge Wealth Limited Liability Company invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Penbrook Management Ltd reported 17,100 shares stake. Pennsylvania Tru Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) for 48,677 shares. Cohen Steers Inc, a New York-based fund reported 53,605 shares. 51,260 are owned by Rmb Capital Mgmt Lc. Pnc Finance Gp Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 25,060 shares.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $323.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc by 9,201 shares to 234,345 shares, valued at $10.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 3000 (IWV) by 8,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 702 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).