Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined While Private Wealth Partners Has Trimmed Holding by $483,870; Thiel Macro Has Decreased Lennar (LEN) Stake by $4.90 Million

Private Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc sold 1,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 49,249 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.79M, down from 50,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.57 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/04/2018 – Boeing studying impact of ‘anti-American’ legislation in Russia; 15/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS BOEING HORIZONX VENTURES PARTICIPATED IN THE SERIES A FUNDING ROUND FOR CO’S INVESTMENT IN FORTEM TECHNOLOGIES INC; 13/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Boeing have been responsible for all but a few points in the Dow gains this year; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXTREMELY IMPORTANT TO GET EX-IM BANK OPERATING AGAIN; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Acquisition to Have Neutral Earnings Impact Through 2019; Accretion Thereafter; 22/03/2018 – ANA 9202.T SAYS TO BUY TWO BOEING 777F AIRCRAFT; 29/03/2018 – 7267.JP, GE, BA/@FAASafetyBrief: FAA issues new AD for certain Honda HA-420 airplanes. AD requires incorporating a temporary revision into the airplane flight manual and replacing faulty power brake valves upon condition; 10/04/2018 – BOEING QTRLY TOTAL COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES PROGRAMS DELIVERIES OF 184 UNITS; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Delivers First 787 Dreamliner for Gulf Air; 29/05/2018 – BOEING’S HRINAK: BRAZIL IS AT TRANSITION POINT IN DEFENSE

Thiel Macro Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thiel Macro Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thiel Macro Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $47.98. About 2.42 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Also Elected to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Net $136.2M; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 02/04/2018 – Lennar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HLDR GAMCO DISAGREES WITH ISS DUAL CLASS RECOMMENDATION; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q NEW ORDERS +30%, EST. +18.9%; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q New Orders $3.4B, Up 38%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Prtnrs reported 5,198 shares stake. Sector Pension Investment Board reported 23,871 shares. Cls holds 0% or 64 shares. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 116,397 were reported by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Leuthold Gp Limited Liability Company accumulated 93,794 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers has 646 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings reported 239,457 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Pacific Heights Asset Limited Liability reported 0.68% stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 494,107 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.01% or 86,453 shares. First Manhattan reported 1.09M shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs invested in 200 shares. Ls Inv Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.05% or 17,561 shares. Parkside Fin Bank And owns 256 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $415.26 million for 9.09 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $40.68 million activity. McAllister Kevin G also sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M on Wednesday, February 13. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfmg Limited Liability Com owns 3,822 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity, New Jersey-based fund reported 197,678 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh holds 4,991 shares. Hillsdale Inv has invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cumberland Prns Limited invested 0.4% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Aviva Public Ltd owns 337,889 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. 762 are owned by Warren Averett Asset Ltd Liability Company. Adage Capital Prns Grp Ltd Liability Company holds 0.72% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 758,217 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.37% or 432,285 shares. First Utd Savings Bank Trust holds 822 shares. Kansas-based Meritage Port Mgmt has invested 0.9% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Carnegie Asset Management Ltd owns 54,386 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Virtu owns 6,200 shares. Mgmt Of Virginia owns 0.29% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,257 shares. Maryland-based Torray Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.22 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.