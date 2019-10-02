Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined While Private Wealth Partners Has Cut Its Position; Kanawha Capital Management Cut Its Position in Philip Morris Intl (PM) as Shares Declined

Private Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc sold 1,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 47,818 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.41 million, down from 49,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $10.05 during the last trading session, reaching $364.89. About 1.67 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in tariffs on China; 18/05/2018 – China denies it offered package to slash U.S. trade gap by $200 bln; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3.5 percent; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES MAX ACCOUNTING FOR 40-45% OF 737 DELIVERIES IN ’18; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW INITIATIVE WILL PROVIDE GUIDELINES TO SPEED UP APPROVAL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORTS TO CERTAIN ALLIES; 25/04/2018 – REG-Boeing Co: 1st Quarter Results; 23/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Extent of U.S.-China trade fight depends on Trump’s goals; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Global Services Revenue $3.94 Billion; 11/04/2018 – ZIMBABWE BUYS FOUR BOEING 777 AIRCRAFT FROM MALAYSIA AIRLINES

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 49.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 25,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 25,130 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97 million, down from 50,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $76.3. About 2.55M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 13.92 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris: A Little Worry – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vaping ban in India to remain – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris Is Not Dead – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “California takes action against vaping – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc, which manages about $739.11 million and $729.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,913 shares to 64,082 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schafer Cullen Cap Management invested 1.71% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Guardian Life Of America stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 6,140 shares. Trustco Savings Bank Corp N Y accumulated 5,248 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 5.04 million shares. Spark Inv Management Lc invested 0.55% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Front Barnett Ltd Liability Com holds 0.1% or 7,657 shares. Focused Wealth Management Inc holds 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 2,621 shares. 1832 Asset Lp has 0% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1,979 shares. Vident Investment Advisory holds 0.09% or 14,557 shares. Deltec Asset Ltd Llc invested 0.79% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Legal And General Public Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 8.03 million shares. Capital Guardian Tru Com invested in 0.98% or 925,498 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,106 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Oregon climate group targets Boeing in hard-hitting cap and trade ad – Portland Business Journal” on September 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Boeing News: BA Stock Dives on Latest 737 Max Delay – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Boeing, Airbus Just Lost a Potential $40 Billion Order – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market News: Boeing Faces New Delays; Bitcoin ETF Coming – Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EU sets regulatory sights on Boeing-Embraer deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 39.15 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great Lakes Limited Liability Corp holds 52,733 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Mgmt Limited Com owns 11,265 shares for 1.67% of their portfolio. Estabrook Management has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rockland Tru invested 0.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Exchange Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). South Street Advisors holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,637 shares. Norris Perne French Limited Liability Partnership Mi invested in 2.41% or 52,389 shares. Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv reported 0.17% stake. Moneta Lc accumulated 0.2% or 6,656 shares. 384 were reported by Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Co. Centre Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 1.62% or 18,482 shares. Martin Comm Tn holds 0.58% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,342 shares. Becker Capital has invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bowling Port Management Limited Company holds 4,805 shares. Wedgewood Pa holds 1.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1,997 shares.