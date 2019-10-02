Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined While Hoertkorn Richard Charles Raised Its Position; Knott David M Lifted Position in Bristol (BMY) by $974,340

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 973 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,877 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.69M, up from 22,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $374.94. About 2.94M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 250 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO does not see movement on Norwegian deal in coming weeks or months; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS A320NEO-PLUS WOULD HAVE ENTERED SERVICE IN 2022, TWO YEARS BEFORE POTENTIAL NEW BOEING MID-MARKET JET; 27/04/2018 – Boeing-KLX Deal Could Be Announced as Soon as Monday; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon pressures Boeing in Airbus freighter talks (Video); 11/04/2018 – BOEING – INTEGRATED BOEING GLOBAL FLEET CARE DEAL FOR SINGAPORE AIRLINES & SCOOT WERE TRANSFERRED TO BOEING ASIA PACIFIC AVIATION SERVICES PTE LTD; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Acquisition to Have Neutral Earnings Impact Through 2019; Accretion Thereafter; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SA U.S.-LISTED SHARES TURN NEGATIVE AFTER SOURCES SAY NEW PROPOSAL FOR BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP WAS SUBMITTED TO BRAZIL GOVT ON TUESDAY; 25/04/2018 – BOEING REAFFIRMS 777 PRODUCTION PLANS – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES DELIVERIES OF 810 TO 815 UNITS

Knott David M increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 398.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 21,652 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 27,080 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, up from 5,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $50.65. About 9.79M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – BMY SEES 1L LUNG TO BE CHALLENGE BECAUSE OF COMPETITORS; 26/04/2018 – Biosimilar worries takes shine off Roche’s guidance hike; 16/04/2018 – @megtirrell reports the latest results on cancer studies from drug giants Merck and Bristol-Myers; 24/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Tue, 4/24/2018, 6:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 16/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Highlights Breadth of Immuno-Oncology–Based Combination Research and Commitment to Advancing Precision Medicine at ASCO 2018; 27/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 3/27/2018, 4:00 PM; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 3/13/2018, 8:00 PM

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “When Does Patience Run Out for Boeing Stock? – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Boeing News: BA Stock Dives on Latest 737 Max Delay – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “China Starts Attack On Boeing And Airbus – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EU sets regulatory sights on Boeing-Embraer deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Boeing Before the Bounce Is Baked in and Complete – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,343 were reported by Pitcairn. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company reported 109,503 shares. Darsana Cap Ptnrs Limited Partnership accumulated 308,500 shares. Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 610 shares. Boston Research Mgmt has 1,571 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Webster Savings Bank N A holds 0.9% or 17,901 shares. Security Natl Tru invested 0.69% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Community Tru & reported 2.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Zacks Inv owns 30,576 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). World Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.67% or 37,462 shares. Taurus Asset Limited Liability has 2.58% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Peapack Gladstone Corp has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sta Wealth Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Northeast Investment Mngmt accumulated 3,526 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37M and $150.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 7,500 shares to 86,940 shares, valued at $4.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,600 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II had bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440 on Thursday, May 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oxbow Advsrs Lc accumulated 23,152 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc invested 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Howe And Rusling Incorporated accumulated 253,792 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd Partnership invested in 1.20 million shares. 39,642 are owned by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Argent Trust has 66,408 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited accumulated 1.33M shares or 0.13% of the stock. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.33% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Alpha Windward Lc holds 5,375 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 33,259 shares. Lingohr Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh reported 12,500 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank holds 1.05% or 104,028 shares in its portfolio. 150,000 are owned by Gabalex Capital Mgmt Limited Liability. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Connor Clark & Lunn Mgmt reported 0.24% stake.