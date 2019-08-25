Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined While Grand Jean Capital Management Decreased by $3.24 Million Its Stake; Zebra Capital Management Boosted Its Ppl Com Stk (PPL) Position by $776,891

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 8,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 18,123 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91M, down from 26,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34 million shares traded or 157.75% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q EPS $4.15; 23/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N 787S FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES WOULD BE POWERED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N , BEATING ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L; 25/03/2018 – Singapore Airlines Has 68 Additional Boeing Widebody Jets on Order, Including 48 Additional 787-10s and 20 of the New 777-9s; 23/04/2018 – Boeing Co expected to post earnings of $2.57 a share – Earnings Preview; 02/05/2018 – BOEING A COUPLE OF MTHS BEHIND SCHEDULE ON 777X: QATAR AIR CEO; 18/05/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: #BREAKING: Cuban media: Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Net $2.48B; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Qatar Airways Sign Letter of Intent for Five 777 Freighters; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – ADDITIONAL ORDER TAKES RYANAIR’S 737 MAX ORDER TOTAL TO 135 AIRPLANES; 26/03/2018 – The ceremonial key to the plane was handed to Singapore Airlines Chief Executive Goh Choon Phong on the tarmac at Boeing’s South Carolina plant

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ppl Corp Com Stk (PPL) by 140.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 25,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The hedge fund held 42,957 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, up from 17,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 3.76 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 08/05/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 5.53 BLN RUPEES VS 5.62 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 80,682 shares to 164,302 shares, valued at $8.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "GE Will Look Much Different a Year From Now – Yahoo Finance" on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance" published on June 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Analysts Speak Up On GE's Solid Quarter – Benzinga" on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance" published on August 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com's news article titled: "Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga" with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $188.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp Com Stk (NYSE:ALL) by 5,917 shares to 3,766 shares, valued at $355,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Com (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,090 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN).