Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined While First Heartland Consultants Has Boosted by $481,584 Its Holding; As Bgc Partners (BGCP) Valuation Rose, Gratia Capital Has Lowered Holding

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 85.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% . The hedge fund held 176,815 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.07. About 53,131 shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 19.01% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 03/05/2018 – BGCP SEES 2Q REV. $1.90B TO $2.05B, EST. $921.5M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: BGC PARTNERS 2Q REV. FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 07/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS & NEWMARK TO REPAY REMAINING BALANCE OF $575M LOAN; 07/03/2018 – BGC Partners and Newmark to Repay Remaining Balance of $575M Unsecured Senior Term Loan; 28/03/2018 – Newmark to Webcast Analyst Day Scheduled for Thursday, May 17, 2018; 23/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR EACH PARTY, CERTAIN UNITS TO ISSUE LOANS TO OTHER PARTY OR UNITS UP TO $250 MLN OUTSTANDING AT ANY TIME; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC QUARTERLY REVENUES $956.6 MLN VS $783.2 MLN; 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners Sees 2018 Adjusted Earnings $145M-$165M; 26/03/2018 – BGC’S AMEREX ENERGY SERVICES WINS MANDATE FOR NA MARRIOTT SITES; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC SAYS ANTICIPATES SECOND QUARTER 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES OF BETWEEN $890 MILLION AND $940 MILLION

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $11.4 during the last trading session, reaching $352.69. About 847,018 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – American Airlines Expands Boeing 787 Fleet; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Air Force says Boeing air tanker delivery likely to be delayed; 19/05/2018 – Cuba in mourning after worst plane crash in nearly 30 years; 25/04/2018 – Boeing to Open Plant in China This Year; 27/04/2018 – Better battery packaging on planes overlooks other safety concerns – airlines; 12/04/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TALKS HAVE NOT SETTLED STAKES IN NEW COMMERCIAL AVIATION VENTURE, BOEING LIKELY TO PAY CASH FOR ROUGHLY 80 PCT STAKE; 08/05/2018 – Boeing 2018 Aircraft Orders, by Airline, Through April 30; 27/03/2018 – China Southern boss suggests Boeing orders could be at threat; 16/05/2018 – Boeing 747s, Given Up for Dead, Find New Life in Air-Cargo Surge; 12/04/2018 – Boeing lost a case that alleged the planes were sold below cost to Delta

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76 million and $356.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (AOR) by 8,291 shares to 76,212 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 8,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,136 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfmg Ltd Liability Corp, a Texas-based fund reported 3,822 shares. Leavell Inv Mngmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,124 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Co owns 1.72 million shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Eagleclaw Managment Lc holds 3.78% or 21,695 shares. Suvretta Capital Mgmt Limited Company reported 5.59% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated holds 0.04% or 11,880 shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors Lc has invested 0.29% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability has 271,398 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Dorsey Wright And Assocs owns 0.54% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,883 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability holds 0.27% or 2,556 shares in its portfolio. 1.22 million are held by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Indiana And Invest Mgmt owns 5,365 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Advent Cap Management De stated it has 65,500 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc has 17,997 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 369,138 shares or 0.74% of the stock.

