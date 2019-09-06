Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined While First Foundation Advisors Has Lowered by $16.79 Million Its Position; Churchill Management Has Raised Its Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Stake by $373,404

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 85.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors sold 44,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 7,445 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 51,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $362.88. About 2.31 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing boosts guidance amid higher defence and aviation spending; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees strong year ahead for E-Jet sales campaigns -CEO; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES SAYS MOU WITH BOEING REMAINS IN PLACE; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N SEES FY SHR $16.40 TO $16.60; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Debuts New Analytics, MRO Capabilities at MRO Americas; 09/05/2018 – BOEING HAD NOT COMMITED PRODUCTION SLOTS FOR IRANIAN JETS: CEO; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS MAKING STEADY PROGRESS CLOSING OUT TECHNICAL RISKS ON THE PATH TO FINAL CERTIFICATION AND TO DELIVERING THE FIRST 18 TANKERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 05/03/2018 – BOEING TRYING TO SELL 777 FREIGHTERS TO FILL 2019 OPENINGS; 18/05/2018 – INDIA’S JET AIRWAYS PLANNING FOLLOW-ON BOEING 737 MAX ORDER; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS IT HAS MAINTAINED TALKS WITH BOEING ABOUT PARTNERSHIP BUT STILL HASN’T REACHED AN ACCORD -FILING

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 3,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 91,057 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11M, up from 87,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $139.59. About 2.53 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beas; 12/04/2018 – Multi-billion Dollar Digital Content Industry Swells as Consumer’s Media Consumption Intensifies; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 30/05/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump responds to Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger and former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett after Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet leads to the cancellation of the ‘Roseanne’ show; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 38.94 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 79,609 shares to 90,877 shares, valued at $21.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 5,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45B and $3.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc Com (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12,023 shares to 227,391 shares, valued at $18.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (NYSE:WM) by 15,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,069 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE).