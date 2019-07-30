Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined While Coastline Trust Co Increased Position; Harvest Fund Advisors Holding in Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Has Cut as Shares Rose

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 34.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 1,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,110 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 4,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $344.09. About 1.68M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/03/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for the Global Top 5 Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers – Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Embraer, ATR – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – BOEING IS TESTING BLENDED-WING PROTOTYPE: CEO; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES 777X FLIGHT-TESTING STARTING NEXT YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce interested in powering any new mid-market jet; 14/03/2018 – Qatar Armed Forces Selects Boeing Global Services Subsidiary, Tapestry Solutions, to Modernize Its Logistics and Business Systems; 26/03/2018 – Ethiopian Airlines Launches Split Scimitar® Winglets in Northern Africa; 25/05/2018 – BOEING’S LEVERKUHN IS WORKING AT ROLLS FACTORIES, PEOPLE SAY; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough stance on trade as U.S. officials push talks; 13/04/2018 – IF RUSSIAN LEGISLATION ADOPTED RUSSIA WILL STOP EXPORTING TITANIUM TO BOEING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN SENATOR; 25/04/2018 – BOEING REAFFIRMS 777 PRODUCTION PLANS – CONF CALL

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 66.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 5.02 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.48 million shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.80 million, down from 7.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.03. About 185,119 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 32.60% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450M, EST. $494.6M; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus to buy NGL Energy’s retail propane unit for $900 mln; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $5.11 BLN VS $3.85 BLN; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q Rev $5.11B; 15/03/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from NGL Fine-Chem for Oct 01 to Dec 31; 07/05/2018 – DCP Midstream Announces Southern Hills NGL Pipeline Extension Into the DJ Basin Adding Takeaway Capacity via White Cliffs; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline; 26/04/2018 – KEYERA’S KEYLINK NGL GATHERING PIPELINE SYSTEM NOW IN SERVICE; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS – DEAL AND ASSOCIATED APPLICATION OF NET PROCEEDS IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO SLIGHTLY DILUTIVE IN NEAR-TERM CASH FLOW PER UNIT

Analysts await NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.07 EPS, up 82.50% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by NGL Energy Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -135.00% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $363,143 activity.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Buckeye Partners Lp (NYSE:BPL) by 1.17 million shares to 6.74 million shares, valued at $229.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 19.96M shares in the quarter, for a total of 22.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold NGL shares while 23 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 70.81 million shares or 2.87% less from 72.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory reported 117,000 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 27,394 shares. Van Eck Associate holds 0.02% or 245,945 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.09% or 65,657 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De holds 1.63M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei Invs Company holds 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) or 25,340 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% or 19,970 shares. Natl Asset holds 0.1% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 54,398 shares. 10.87M were reported by Alps Advsrs. Duff & Phelps Invest Management Co holds 330,000 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp holds 719,110 shares. Nbw Cap Ltd Liability holds 1.84% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 479,866 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 20,387 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 3,775 shares to 33,495 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,650 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Short Term Bond Etf (BSV).

