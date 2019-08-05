Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined While Blue Chip Partners Has Lowered Its Holding; Chevron New (CVX) Holder Gfs Advisors Cut Its Position as Shares Rose

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 1,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 6,141 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.68 million shares traded or 1.31% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – lnsitu and University of Alaska Fairbanks to Partner in Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration Pilot Program; 25/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO MAKE DECISION ON ‘797’ IN NEXT YEAR; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY LEADING AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX TO; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 28/05/2018 – AIR FRANCE SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH PILOTS ON FLYING BOEING 787; 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Duberstein to Serve Additional Year From 2018 to 2019 to Aid in Transition; 03/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS $313M AMENDMENT TO CANADA CHINOOKS CONTRACT; 05/03/2018 – BOEING 737 FLIES ON AVERAGE 30 MINS/DAY MORE THAN AIRBUS A320; 15/05/2018 – BA/@wto: Appellate Body issues report on EU compliance in Airbus dispute #TradeDisputes

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 4,429 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 4,850 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $597,000, down from 9,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $120.73. About 9.03 million shares traded or 50.87% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CAPITAL SPEND OF $18B-20B IN 2019-2020; 21/05/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Glencore looks set to beat Sinopec to buy Chevron’s SA assets in $1bn deal; 07/03/2018 – Chevron’s Shellebarger Sees Cost Pressures in Permian Basin (Video); 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP SEES UPSTREAM CASH MARGIN GROWS $1–2/BBL THROUGH 2020; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – ONE OF CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS RELATES TO FIRST RIGHT OF REFUSAL IN FAVOUR OF CSA’S MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY-SIX; 13/03/2018 – Port Authority: 52402 13-Mar-2018 Supply and Deliver Chevron Springs as Manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. or Vulcanite fo; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION; 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 10/05/2018 – GRAPHIC-As Trinidad LNG output grows, cargoes flow far afield

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $337.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 54,177 shares to 744,683 shares, valued at $20.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Cap has 0% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 83,967 shares. Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 0.49% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bar Harbor Tru Serv holds 2,682 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Horan Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.25% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 3,251 shares. Middleton & Ma stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Winslow Evans Crocker reported 29,142 shares stake. Biondo Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.44% or 46,164 shares. Kidder Stephen W holds 17,745 shares. Proshare Lc reported 1.19 million shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Tru Department Mb National Bank N A invested in 49,779 shares. 140,000 were reported by Arosa Capital Management Limited Partnership. 13,297 were reported by Wellington Shields And Communication Ltd Liability Co. Staley Advisers has invested 2.63% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Planning Advsrs Lc has 1.26% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 33,508 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markel Corp holds 0.6% or 94,400 shares in its portfolio. Cadinha Limited Com stated it has 1,060 shares. Butensky And Cohen Financial Security invested in 1.64% or 5,929 shares. Roosevelt Group Incorporated holds 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1,456 shares. Wms Ltd owns 2,256 shares. Sageworth Trust reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Glenmede Trust Company Na invested 1.22% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Groesbeck Investment Management Corp Nj holds 2,135 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Rowland & Counsel Adv invested in 0% or 1,572 shares. Wallington Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 6,226 shares. Ssi Invest Mgmt reported 1,318 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.46% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 73,280 shares. Connecticut-based Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has invested 0.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Connecticut-based Paloma Partners Mngmt has invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Redwood Invests Limited Liability Corp holds 0.94% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 33,799 shares.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43M and $422.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,830 shares to 49,084 shares, valued at $9.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 6,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.22 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $40.68 million activity. $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. 2,916 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million on Friday, February 8. Shares for $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8.

