Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined While Biltmore Wealth Management Has Cut Stake by $382,602; River Road Asset Management Holds Stake in Amgen (AMGN)

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 32,127 shares as the company's stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 285,153 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.55 million, up from 253,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $189.34. About 1.60 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500.

Biltmore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 65.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc sold 1,054 shares as the company's stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 555 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202,000, down from 1,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $207.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $7.08 during the last trading session, reaching $367.86. About 3.10 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 39.47 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Biltmore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $199.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 32,831 shares to 119,954 shares, valued at $7.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 7,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $5.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csg Systems International Inc (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 368,263 shares to 802,816 shares, valued at $39.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 13,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,560 shares, and cut its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America Inc (NASDAQ:MPAA).