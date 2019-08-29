Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined While Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position by $303,657; As Iron Mountain (IRM) Stock Declined, Shareholder Cohen & Steers Cut Stake

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) by 19.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 2.10 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 8.87 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314.57 million, down from 10.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Iron Mountain Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.74. About 130,116 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on USD 700 Million Syndicated Term Loan B Facility, and Iron Mountain Australia Upsizes AUD Syndicated Ter; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700M SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Australia Boosts Syndicated Term Loan B Facility to A$341M; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 7% to 9%; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Adj EPS 24c

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 797 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,077 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, down from 4,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $362.9. About 1.02M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER ADRS FALL ON REPORT THAT BOEING TIE UP CLOSER; 05/05/2018 – Atlas 5 rocket launches, sending NASA’s robot to Mars; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others; 08/05/2018 – United Airlines in talks to buy wide-body jets; 17/05/2018 – DAE INTERESTED IN AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY, BOEING 737 MAX PLANES FOR JET ORDER – CEO; 05/05/2018 – UNITED LAUNCH ALLIANCE ROCKET CARRYING NASA’S LATEST ROBOT MARS LANDER BLASTS OFF FROM VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE IN CALIFORNIA; 11/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES- TO LEASE 12 BOEING 737 MAX8S TO JET AIRWAYS INDIA WITH DELIVERIES COMMENCING FROM 12 JUNE 2018 AND CONTINUING INTO 2020; 09/05/2018 – BOEING: `VERY IMPORTANT’ THAT IRAN OUTCOME IS LEVEL WITH AIRBUS; 15/03/2018 – St Louis Bus Jrn: Boeing in the running for $15 billion F/A-18 order from India; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA CEO LHAG.DE SAYS NOT INTERESTED IN BUYING MORE A380S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Serv Inc reported 0.09% stake. Cibc World Markets Corporation invested in 37,921 shares. Pinebridge Lp holds 1,530 shares. Everence Management reported 0.09% stake. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Ingalls & Snyder Llc has invested 0.15% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Federated Invsts Pa reported 6,423 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust holds 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) or 428 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 2,110 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company holds 89,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 9,857 shares. Da Davidson Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Natl Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Bankshares Of The West owns 6,116 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 20,767 shares.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 269,235 shares to 7.97M shares, valued at $944.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) by 42,429 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB).

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Iron Mountain: Why The Selloff – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Iron Mountain And The Women In Military Service For America Memorial Foundation Announce New Project To Preserve Rare Spanish-American War Collection – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Iron Mountain (IRM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Iron Mountain News: Why IRM Stock Is Sliding Lower Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Brown Bag Portfolio April Review – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alta Capital Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas reported 1,075 shares. Scholtz Co Lc reported 15,372 shares or 3.91% of all its holdings. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa reported 30,205 shares. Fcg Advisors Lc has 1,019 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Camarda Advisors Lc accumulated 95 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Coho Partners Ltd owns 2,513 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Comerica Savings Bank accumulated 132,160 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.46% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.81% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 4,074 were reported by Cutter Brokerage. 3,334 were reported by Woodstock. 3,400 are owned by Summit Grp Ltd Llc. Hyman Charles D reported 4.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 52,206 were reported by Edgemoor Investment Inc.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 37.65 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $371.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 134,100 shares to 141,827 shares, valued at $8.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 14,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Evolution Order For Airbus A220 – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.