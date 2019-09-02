Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined While Spinnaker Trust Has Increased by $313,563 Its Holding; Towercrest Capital Management Raised Position in American Intl Group Com New (AIG) by $484,868

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc Com New (AIG) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 11,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 164,405 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08M, up from 153,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 4.57M shares traded or 18.44% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net Investment Income From Insurance Companies Fell 9% to $3.3 Billion; 12/04/2018 – AIG and EY Announce Strategic Tax Compliance and Technology Agreement; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Mark Lyons as chief actuary for general insurance; 28/03/2018 – AIG received a federal bailout during the financial crisis that eventually totaled $182.3 billion but was repaid; 14/03/2018 – AIG – NOMINATION AGREEMENT AMONG HIGH RIVER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, CARL ICAHN AND CO TO EXPIRE 35 DAYS FOLLOWING MERKSAMER’S DEPARTURE FROM BOARD; 27/03/2018 – AIG pays Duperreault $14.9mn for 8 months of work; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has sold his stake in U.S. insurer AIG, Forbes reports; 12/04/2018 – AIG NAMES ANTHONY VIDOVICH AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INS; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Premiums & Fees $1.18 Billion; 28/03/2018 – American International Group paid its new chief executive Brian Duperreault $43.1 million last year, a securities filing showed

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 823 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,565 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $978,000, up from 1,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – BOEING: UK, ITALY EXPORT BANKS HELPED FINANCE BOEING JETS; 25/04/2018 – Boeing to Open Plant in China This Year; 04/04/2018 – China Tariffs Would Affect Few Boeing Jets; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -SAUDI ARABIAN MILITARY INDUSTRIES AND BOEING FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP TARGETING 55% LOCALIZATION; 11/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Reaction Engines, a UK Hypersonic Propulsion Co; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: 777 Production Plans Don’t Hinge on Iran; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS TREASURY WILL BE CAREFUL IN CONSIDERING EFFECTS OF SANCTIONS ON INDUSTRIES; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Airbus moves to comply with WTO subsidies ruling; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 25/04/2018 – OrlandoBizJournal: Exclusive: 4 cool things about Boeing’s Starliner space capsule (Video)

Towercrest Capital Management, which manages about $347.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 93,916 shares to 19,930 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHYG) by 150,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,493 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ).

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets (VEA) by 9,357 shares to 19,653 shares, valued at $803,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector (XLP) by 21,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,051 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci India (INDA).

