Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined While Segment Wealth Management Upped Position by $2.78 Million; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Rock Point Advisors Decreased Its Position

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 64.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 7,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 19,483 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.09 million, up from 11,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 6.85 million shares traded or 52.81% up from the average. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Sale Is Expected to Close by 3Q18; 09/05/2018 – Swedish PM to testify as witness in Brazil fighter jet case; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Lands Huge American Airlines Order; 26/04/2018 – BOEING GETS $427M DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY CONTRACT; 17/05/2018 – BOEING OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 25/05/2018 – Folding wings have been employed for some military planes on aircraft carriers, but Boeing’s new 777 will be the first commercial plane to have them; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines Agrees to Buy Up to 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Planes; 15/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named a Superior Supplier by Boeing; 09/05/2018 – Boeing’s $20bn Iran contracts frozen by sanctions; 23/04/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: Flynas to launch talks with Boeing and Airbus for wide-body jets

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 17.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 10,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 48,109 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63M, down from 58,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21 million shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mgmt owns 126,829 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Lincoln National holds 0.09% or 44,679 shares in its portfolio. First Natl Tru Communications holds 1.17% or 230,037 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset As owns 598,993 shares. Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4,748 shares. King Luther Capital Management Corporation invested in 553,779 shares. Keystone Fin Planning reported 1.78% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First City stated it has 0.85% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Investors reported 2.16M shares. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Corp Mi owns 2,725 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 10.12M shares. Lvm Capital Management Ltd Mi reported 378,848 shares or 4.73% of all its holdings. Axa accumulated 4.14 million shares. Boston Family Office Limited Co has invested 0.54% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72M and $219.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 86,100 shares to 404,003 shares, valued at $7.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) by 268,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Evolent Health Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Salley & stated it has 17,374 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Cls Invs Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% or 6,374 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Miracle Mile Advsrs Lc has invested 0.86% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Heritage Mgmt has invested 1.67% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Ancora Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.29% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Bank reported 12,240 shares. 19,848 were accumulated by Buckingham Capital. 6,656 are owned by Moneta Gru Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa has invested 0.06% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Wallington Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.56% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Foster And Motley accumulated 1,462 shares. Amer Money Ltd Liability Corporation owns 571 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Company owns 49,576 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 786 shares. Mitchell Cap Management invested 0.36% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA).

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00M and $491.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 29,501 shares to 12,887 shares, valued at $720,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.