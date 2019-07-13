Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined While Pure Financial Advisors Trimmed Its Stake by $767,334; Conocophillips (COP) Market Value Declined While Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Cut Stake by $1.16 Million

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,387 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/04/2018 – Labor unions urge Brazil to block Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE ENTERPRISE (DAE) IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING OVER AN ORDER FOR 400 JETS – DAE CEO; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: No Change to 2018 Guidance or Capital Deployment Strategy; 01/05/2018 – KLX Agrees to Sell Its Aerospace Solutions Group Business to Boeing for $63/Share; 11/05/2018 – FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS AIRBUS TO ANNOUNCE ITS DECISION ON IRAN’S CONTRACT IN THE COMING DAYS – FARS; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Oil prices return to 3.5 year high over Iran; 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Order for Four More 777 Airplanes Is Valued at $1.4 B at List Prices; 04/05/2018 – Spacecraft for detecting ‘Marsquakes’ set for rare California launch; 13/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce to Work With Boeing and Affected Airlines to Minimize Disruption

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 81.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 17,519 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,042 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270,000, down from 21,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $61.76. About 4.65 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 07/05/2018 – New attachment order by Conoco expected in Curacao in coming days; 16/05/2018 – THERE IS SUFFICIENT GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY TO MAKE UP FOR POTENTIAL FUEL DISRUPTIONS FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS’ LEGAL ACTIONS AGAINST VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – U.S. STATE DEPT; 08/05/2018 – CONOCO-PDVSA DISPUTE RISKS LEAVING ISLA REFINERY WITHOUT ENOUGH CRUDE TO OPERATE- PRIME MINISTER; 07/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS TO PROVIDE CARIBBEAN ISLAND BONAIRE ACCESS TO A PORTION OF PDVSA’S OIL INVENTORIES RETAINED UNDER ATTACHMENT ORDER, FOR POWER GENERATION -DUTCH GOV SPOKESMAN; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DID NOT RECEIVE A DIVIDEND FROM AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG IN FIRST QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – Conoco sues to enforce $2 bln award that Venezuela scorns; 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS $2 BLN CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N AWARD IS A “TOUGH LESSON” FOR OIL MULTINATIONAL AS LESS THAN 10PCT OF ORIGINAL CLAIM; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 16/05/2018 – Enough global oil supplies to avoid possible disruptions in Caribbean – U.S; 23/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $63

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are ConocoPhillipsâ€™s (NYSE:COP) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips Is ~33% Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Short Sellers Lining Up Behind Higher Oil Prices – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, ADM, Conoco, FedEx, Fox, Kinder Morgan, Lennar, Micron, Slack, Virtu and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Sector Update for 07/11/2019: COP,TELL,OXY,CVE,CVE.TO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 1.83% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.09 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.25 billion for 13.91 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.00% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million on Tuesday, February 12. Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M. On Wednesday, February 13 CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,916 shares. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks â€“ S&P Closes Above 3,000 as Wall Street’s Rally on Rate Hopes Continues – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: MU, BA, IBM – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Large-Cap Stocks in Trouble – Investorplace.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “How this one stock could ultimately be responsible for killing the bull market – MarketWatch” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “More Trouble for Boeing – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

