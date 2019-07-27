Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined While Private Asset Management Has Upped Holding by $329,565; Marathon Pete (MPC) Shareholder First Eagle Investment Management Has Increased Stake

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 64.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 865 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,199 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $839,000, up from 1,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER COMMERCIAL AVIATION DEAL DELAYED BY TALKS OVER HOW TO BREAK UP BRAZILIAN PLANEMAKER; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 13/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS KNOWS OF “ANTI-AMERICAN” LEGISLATION PROJECT IN RUSSIA, IS STUDYING POSSIBLE INFLUENCE ON BUSINESS IN RUSSIA — IFAX; 18/05/2018 – CUBAN AIRLINE BOEING 737 CRASHES AT HAVANA AIRPORT: CUBA DEBATE; 20/04/2018 – FAA, European Air Regulators to Impose Emergency Inspection Requirements for Some Boeing 737 Engines; 18/05/2018 – BA: #ULTIMANOTICIA Plane Destination Havana-Holguin exploded on the highway in Boyeros – ! $BA; 08/03/2018 – Embraer Earnings Shrink as Boeing’s Takeover Talks Drag On; 25/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO MAKE DECISION ON ‘797’ IN NEXT YEAR; 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE IN TALKS W/ AIRBUS, BOEING FOR JET ORDER: RTRS

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 28.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 169,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 770,543 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.12 million, up from 601,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $56.84. About 2.92 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 03/05/2018 – Marathon Reports Oil Leak at Galveston Bay Refinery; 30/04/2018 – Press Release: Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor Combination to Create Leading U.S. Refining, Marketing, and Midstream Co; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery preparing to shut alky unit; 25/03/2018 – ORR: RBNZ AND ADVISORY PANEL AGAINST TREASURY OFFICIAL ON MPC; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CREDIT GROWTH CONTINUES TO PICK UP, AFTER LAGGING BEHIND NOMINAL GDP GROWTH IN THE LAST TWO YEARS; 31/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S TREASURY SAYS APPOINTS JONATHAN HASKELL TO BANK OF ENGLAND’S MPC; 20/04/2018 – Bank of England MPC’s range of views maybe no wider than normal – Saunders; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – KARSTEN MARKWARDT AND DR. PHILIPP LAUENSTEIN JOIN MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL; 29/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAJORITY SEES STABLE RATES IN NEXT QUARTERS: MINUTES

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 16,838 shares to 312,150 shares, valued at $12.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,662 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Euro Stoxx 50 Etf (FEZ).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Southwest Airlines Cancels More Flights as Boeing 737 MAX Woes Continue – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “737 MAX Top Of Mind As Boeing Q2 Nears, While F-35 In Focus For Lockheed – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “This Aerospace ETF Could Fly This Week – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Skittish Stocks Found New Momentum In June – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing May Need to Raise More Debt: Here’s Why – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 28,901 shares. Ironwood Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 99 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership stated it has 1.32 million shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Drexel Morgan And holds 0.3% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 875 shares. Driehaus Mngmt stated it has 609 shares. Crosspoint Capital Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lau Associates Limited Com reported 0.67% stake. Andra Ap stated it has 15,600 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Captrust Fincl Advsrs stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Pa reported 0.09% stake. Overbrook holds 1.66% or 20,218 shares in its portfolio. Adirondack Co has 4,266 shares. Moreover, Arrow has 0.4% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hamel Associate Inc holds 1.63% or 9,500 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. The insider McAllister Kevin G sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock or 2,916 shares. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83M. Shares for $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. 26,557 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kings Point Cap holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 5,656 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 41,530 shares. Country Tru Retail Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Principal Financial Grp Inc reported 0.2% stake. Lsv Asset accumulated 0.5% or 5.23 million shares. Bridgeway Cap Inc owns 1.25M shares. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.16% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Virtu Fin Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 10,643 shares. Johnson Financial Group Incorporated holds 0% or 832 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability Corp reported 7,651 shares. Bridges Management Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 5,787 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 153,873 shares. Chesley Taft Ltd Liability Company owns 33,167 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 9,106 shares. Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 287,800 shares.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “MPLX LP to Announce 2019 Second-Quarter Financial Results August 1 – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum claims former Andeavor executive’s lawsuit is harassment – San Antonio Business Journal” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Prepared For IMO 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Andeavor Logistics sale expected to close without issue – San Antonio Business Journal” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Galveston Bay refinery FCCU may be shut eight weeks – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (Call) (NYSE:BLL) by 533 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $6.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 829,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.61 million shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).