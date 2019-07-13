Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined While Meritage Portfolio Management Has Boosted Stake by $4.86 Million; Verity Asset Management Increases Stake in Southern Co (SO)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 120.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 12,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,352 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91M, up from 10,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.40 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Boeing considers turning used 777 passenger jets into cargo planes- Bloomberg; 23/04/2018 – SF Airlines Global Competition for livery Design Schemes for its Boeing 747 Freighter Officially Started; 09/05/2018 – NO SAFER WAY TO MOVE THAN TO FLY: BOEING CEO MUILENBURG; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CITES STRONG CARGO MARKET FOR 767 PRODUCTION BOOST; 15/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named a Superior Supplier by Boeing; 24/05/2018 – New Boeing 777 will have folding wings; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR PARTS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH GE AVIATION TO SUPPORT T700 ENGINE; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March; 20/04/2018 – FOR MEDIA ONLY: Boeing to Host Shareholder Meeting in Chicago

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 251.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 35,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,062 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, up from 14,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $55.67. About 3.79 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER IN AN PACT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR; 02/05/2018 – Southern’s Profit Gets Boost From Tax Law Changes — Earnings Review; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN EXPLORING THIRD PARTY TAX EQUITY FINANCING FOR WIND; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER ACQUIRES WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100% FRIDAY: NRC; 02/05/2018 – WHOLESALE POWER MARKETS UNDERVALUE NUCLEAR POWER: SOUTHERN CFO; 09/04/2018 – Southern Co. ‘In Great Shape’ to Explore Nuclear Power Options, Says CEO (Video); 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES 2Q 2018 ADJ. EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 23/05/2018 – Southern Power to Sell 33% Interest in Solar Portfolio to Global Atlantic Fincl Group for $1.175 Billion

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. The insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M. $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of stock or 19,500 shares. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 36,820 shares to 43,852 shares, valued at $3.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Large (SCHV) by 38,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,582 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diligent Ltd Llc invested in 3,259 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 180,124 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw Incorporated invested in 1.84% or 45,632 shares. Massachusetts Fin Ma holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 987,507 shares. Lee Danner And Bass invested in 1,865 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Mig Llc has 0.04% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 701 shares. 30,150 were reported by Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas. Fort LP holds 5,405 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 400 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company reported 236,149 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Lakeview Capital Prtn Ltd Llc owns 0.37% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,582 shares. Prudential Plc stated it has 0.53% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.72% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 36,810 shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt stated it has 1.77% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Department Mb National Bank N A owns 766 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aviance Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 10,293 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 258,867 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 298,130 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Ltd Liability reported 0.05% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Arvest Bank & Trust Tru Division reported 13,853 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0.21% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 51.52M shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 4,992 shares. West Virginia-based Ntv Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.36% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.05% or 60,483 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund has 15,616 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Bancorporation The accumulated 250,752 shares. Philadelphia Co stated it has 14,685 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.17% or 1.14 million shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.89 million activity. BOWERS WILLIAM P sold $4.42 million worth of stock. Lantrip Mark also sold $1.63 million worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Tuesday, February 12. $63,345 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares were bought by EARLEY ANTHONY F JR.