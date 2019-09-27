Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined While Financial Engines Advisors Has Increased by $910,728 Its Holding; Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Share Value Declined While Arlington Value Capital Lowered by $460,600 Its Position

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 92.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 2,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,197 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89M, up from 2,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $386.89. About 2.45 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – BOEING: RYANAIR ORDERED 25 AIRCRAFT; UTAIR AVIATION ORDERED 30; 07/03/2018 – JET AIR YET TO PROVIDE CONFIGURATION ON ORDER FOR BOEING 787S; 27/03/2018 – HONG KONG — As voices against U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to impose punitive tariffs on Chinese imports grow louder from various quarters in China, the head of a state-owned airline issued his own missive on Tuesday, suggesting American aircraft manufacturer Boeing as a target; 09/03/2018 – ENDERS EXPECTS MORE AGGRESSIVE EFFORTS AT WTO BY BOEING THIS YR; 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Complete Order for Four 777 Airplanes; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEAL TO HAVE NO CHANGE TO CO.’S 2018 GUIDANCE; 05/05/2018 – ATLAS 5 ROCKET LAUNCH OF MARS INSIGHT MISSION MARKS FIRST LIFTOFF OF INTERPLANETARY SPACECRAFT FROM U.S. WEST COAST; 23/03/2018 – Dominic Gates: Bloomberg scoop: Airbus says it’s bowed out of the American Airlines sales campaign. A huge win for the @Boeing; 04/04/2018 – BOEING, JET AIRWAYS REPORT NEW ORDER FOR 75 7 GROWTH 37 MAX; 04/04/2018 – China Tariffs Would Affect Few Boeing Jets

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 9,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 487,748 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.28M, down from 497,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Spirit Airlines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.02. About 514,541 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 25/05/2018 – Spirit Air Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES: CASM EX-FUEL FOR 1Q EXPECTED DOWN ABOUT 5% Y/Y; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues.…; 12/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 02/04/2018 – SAVE TO BUY 14 A319-100 AIRCRAFT CURRENTLY OPERATED UNDER LEASE; 09/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS COMPUTER SYSTEM OUTAGE RESOLVED, PROBLEM LASTED ONE HOUR AND IMPACTED 16 FLIGHTS -STATEMENT; 12/04/2018 – More Caribbean, More Go! Spirit Airlines Celebrates New Service to Cap-H; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS EXPLORING OPPORTUNITIES THAT WOULD ALLOW CO TO GROW 2019 CAPACITY BETWEEN 13% TO 15%; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – NOW ESTIMATES ITS 2018 FULL YEAR CASM EX-FUEL WILL BE DOWN BETWEEN 3 AND 4 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 24% IN 2Q, FY

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $211,885 activity. Wiggins Rocky bought $7,501 worth of stock or 176 shares. Gardner H. McIntyre bought 2,500 shares worth $104,800.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold SAVE shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 64.94 million shares or 3.09% less from 67.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Bank Of reported 10,000 shares. Quaker Cap Investments Lc holds 9.05% or 467,041 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Inc holds 22 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Next Fincl Group Incorporated, Texas-based fund reported 85 shares. Jennison, a New York-based fund reported 27,078 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 268,942 shares. Numerixs Technologies Inc has 0.09% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Boston Prtnrs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 540,967 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Anchor Bolt Cap Lp invested in 364,246 shares or 1.68% of the stock. Barclays Plc owns 124,905 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.01% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Moreover, Pier Capital Limited Liability Co has 0.97% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 132,130 shares. Gru One Trading LP invested in 503 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Assocs Ltd Llc invested in 126,382 shares.

Analysts await Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.47 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.47 per share. SAVE’s profit will be $100.62M for 6.30 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual EPS reported by Spirit Airlines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Heartland Consultants reported 8,743 shares stake. Tctc Holdings Ltd Liability Corporation, Texas-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Arcadia Investment Mi owns 100 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 21,795 are held by Hrt Financial Llc. Fcg Advsr Llc reported 838 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 2,990 shares. 1,256 are owned by Truepoint. West Virginia-based Ntv Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.71% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Aviance Cap Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 31,044 shares stake. Lakeview Cap Partners Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1,891 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.35% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 874 are held by Boltwood Cap Mngmt. Bp Public Ltd Com reported 0.54% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 2,035 were reported by Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va. Cutter & Brokerage Inc owns 3,838 shares.