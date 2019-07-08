Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined While Delta Asset Management Has Boosted Position; American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Holder Envestnet Asset Management Cut Holding as Market Value Rose

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 217.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 1,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,742 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, up from 548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $351.39. About 2.50 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDES STATEMENT ON PROPOSED TARIFFS; 28/03/2018 – Boeing said detected limited intrusion of malware; 07/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L CEO SAYS WOULD WANT TO PROVIDE ENGINE FOR BOEING’S POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET JET IF IT MAKES “COMMERCIAL SENSE”; 23/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce says Trent 7000 engines not affected by durability issues; 23/04/2018 – BA NOW USING OTHER JETS IN FLEET TO COVER FOR ROLLS DISRUPTIONS; 29/03/2018 – Defense One: EXCLUSIVE from @MarcusReports: Boeing shakes up its defense business – again; 27/03/2018 – HONG KONG — As voices against U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to impose punitive tariffs on Chinese imports grow louder from various quarters in China, the head of a state-owned airline issued his own missive on Tuesday, suggesting American aircraft manufacturer Boeing as a target; 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter; 03/04/2018 – India’s Jet Airways agrees to buy 75 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $8.8 bln; 19/04/2018 – DJ Boeing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 18,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 245,217 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.54 million, down from 264,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $90.05. About 599,346 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; Incorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmi; 25/04/2018 – AEP Ohio’s Plan To Enhance Reliability And Build A Smarter Grid Approved By PUCO; 04/05/2018 – American Electric Power McCellon-Allen Retires as SWEPCO Pres and COO; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 16/04/2018 – AEP: Settlement Includes SWEPCO, Louisianca PSC, Walmart; 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE OFFERS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP’S WIND CATCHER; 02/04/2018 – American Electric Power Seeks Bids for Coal; 13/04/2018 – AEP SETTLEMENT IS WITH REGULATORY STAFF, WALMART; 26/03/2018 – AEP Names McManus Senior Vice President, Environmental Services; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES RETURNING EXCESS TAX FUNDS TO CUSTOMERS OVER 10 YEARS

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by Smith Gregory D. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. On Tuesday, February 12 LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,500 shares. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50M on Monday, February 4.

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71 million and $696.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 35,427 shares to 271,491 shares, valued at $16.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 29,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 546,933 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $72.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 23,037 shares to 154,247 shares, valued at $25.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taubman Ctrs Inc (NYSE:TCO) by 44,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,811 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AEP’s profit will be $493.44 million for 22.51 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.