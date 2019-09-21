Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined While Capwealth Advisors Increased Position; As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Courage Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $2.37 Million

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 49.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 12,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 24,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $547.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36 million shares traded or 42.53% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/05/2018 – ISS BACKS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS FOR RISK COMMITTEE AND CONTENT REPORT AMID SOCIAL CONCERNS; 19/03/2018 – Facebook has suspended Cambridge Analytica, the data analytics firm that helped Donald Trump get elected Cambridge Analytica used Facebook data it promised Facebook it had deleted, the company claims; 20/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CSO STAMOS: OTHER EXECS SUPPORTED RUSSIA INVESTIGATION; 17/05/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – WILL ALSO USE THE ATLANTIC COUNCIL’S DIGITAL RESEARCH UNIT MONITORING MISSIONS DURING ELECTIONS AND OTHER “HIGHLY SENSITIVE MOMENTS”; 20/03/2018 – JUST IN: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg summoned by UK lawmakers to give evidence regarding the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK DIRECTOR DESMOND-HELLMAN SAYS ZUCKERBERG, SANDBERG ‘ARE INSTRUMENTAL’ TO COMPANY’S FUTURE; 19/04/2018 – But Siegler says the issue “isn’t only about Facebook.”; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Facebook critics want regulation, investigation after data misuse; 13/04/2018 – Top EU chief on Facebook scandal: I have no doubt that other tech firms could have data issues; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Elon Musk deletes Facebook accounts for Tesla and SpaceX

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 1,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 55,272 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.12M, up from 54,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 5.89 million shares traded or 31.13% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/03/2018 – Boeing will not appeal case against Bombardier – spokesman; 25/04/2018 – Boeing cruises past forecasts, sees no sign of cost trouble; 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WTO FOUND MOST SUPPORT FOR AIRBUS EXPIRED IN 2011; 26/03/2018 – Boeing completes its Dreamliner family with the first 787-10 delivery; 13/04/2018 – Boeing could suffer as a big buyer of Russian-produced titanium; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 Max 7 narrowbody jetliner begins maiden flight; 28/05/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Wins Four New Orders in 2018; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES FY CORE EPS $14.30 TO $14.50, EST. $14.10; 06/04/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.7%; Boeing Leads Decline; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Board Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to be nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to aid transition

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.59B for 24.48 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Jersey-based Groesbeck Inv Mgmt Corporation Nj has invested 0.44% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia accumulated 2.50 million shares or 1.99% of the stock. Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.57% or 13.40M shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 86,700 shares. Blue Finance holds 30,363 shares. Insight 2811 Inc reported 2,547 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 161,668 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny has 473,411 shares for 1.67% of their portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Management has 1.29% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 32,600 shares. Greenleaf Trust owns 71,224 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Coldstream Capital Mgmt accumulated 10,394 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability reported 1,600 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability invested 0.74% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 3.16 million are held by Td Asset Management. Duncker Streett & has 0.75% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Courage Capital Management Llc, which manages about $512.94 million and $58.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanger (NYSE:HGR) by 32,613 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $23.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.