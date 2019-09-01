Boeing Co (BA) Holding Upped by Diligent Investors Llc; Nwi Management LP Position in T (TMUS) Cut by $2.07 Million as Stock Price Rose

Nwi Management Lp decreased its stake in T (TMUS) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 810,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.97M, down from 840,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $78.05. About 1.06M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 26/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: T-Mobile, Sprint jump after-hours; Reuters reports the mobile phone carriers have made progress in; 29/04/2018 – American Tower REIT: Revenue Generated From T-Mobile US Represented Approximately 3% of Amer Tower’s Consolidated Property Rev; 01/05/2018 – Sprint deal could help T-Mobile offer ‘quad play,’ executives say; 30/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE T-MOBILE’S IDR ‘BB+(EXP)’; 07/05/2018 – T-Mobile Presenting at Conference May 14; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Senate panel to hold hearing on Sprint T-Mobile merger; 28/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint-T-Mobile deal will be just north of $26 billion, and John Legere will be chief; 10/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: UPDATE: Sprint & T-Mobile have resumed deal talks, sources tell CNBC; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 14/05/2018 – Sprint: Consent Solicitation Being Conducted in Connection With Sprint’s Agreement to Merge With T-Mobile US Unit

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 39.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 927 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,259 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 2,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER, BOEING IN TALKS; NOTHING ELSE TO DISCLOSURE: CEO; 23/03/2018 – Boeing’s Worst Month in Two Years (Video); 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER IS VALUED AT $12 BLN; 30/04/2018 – BOEING SERVICES UNIT’S SALES GROWING AT 8% PACE VS. 6% IN 2017; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS THIS ENGINE MAY HAVE BEEN SUBJECT TO PROPOSED FAA AIRWORTHINESS DIRECTIVE; 10/04/2018 – Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in new tariffs on China; 30/04/2018 – BOEING FOCUSED ON ORGANIC GROWTH, COMPLEMENTED BY STRATEGIC M&A; 12/04/2018 – MAHINDRA: BOEING TO PARTNER CO., HAL FOR F/A-18 SUPER HORNET

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing 737 Production Choked – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Plunges as Trumps Tells US Companies to Leave China – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investment invested in 0.07% or 603 shares. Altfest L J & Com holds 0.31% or 8,152 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.23% or 1,548 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Prns (Us) Lp has invested 0.69% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Illinois-based Pentwater Cap Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Chilton Limited Com holds 0.05% or 1,450 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Gp Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 5,165 shares. Guyasuta Advisors Inc owns 5,293 shares. Great Lakes Ltd has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fairfield Bush & Com holds 855 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 66,700 shares. 44,603 were accumulated by First Manhattan Communication. Summit Securities Gru Limited Company reported 3,400 shares. Legal & General Gru Plc reported 2.71 million shares. Symphony Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 2,819 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio.

Diligent Investors Llc, which manages about $191.78M and $175.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 7,366 shares to 4,498 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Sprint execs’ post-merger payouts will grow â€” with one exception – Kansas City Business Journal” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Telecom Carriers Collaborate With States to Thwart Robocalls – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Why The New T-Mobile Should See Significant Margin Expansion – Forbes” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Oregon joins AGs fighting Sprint/T-Mobile merger – Kansas City Business Journal” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Financial Advsr stated it has 403 shares. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Investments Ltd Liability has invested 0.18% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Destination Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 10 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt reported 223,833 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Soros Fund Management Ltd holds 0.99% or 618,247 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Corporation reported 338 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Loews, New York-based fund reported 4,200 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 0.07% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 39,560 shares. Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 100,570 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.1% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Harvest Ltd Company reported 9,000 shares stake. Lmr Prtnrs Llp accumulated 15,920 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited, Virginia-based fund reported 13,704 shares.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79B and $3.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) by 60,000 shares to 375,000 shares, valued at $29.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Airlines Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 51,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tim Participacoes Sa (NYSE:TSU).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $869.37M for 18.94 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.