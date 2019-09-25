Boeing Co (BA) Holding Maintained by Private Asset Management Inc; Equifax (EFX) Holder Sirios Capital Management LP Has Lifted Stake by $1.15 Million as Stock Price Rose

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 369.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 8,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 10,321 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.76 million, up from 2,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $6.44 during the last trading session, reaching $388.09. About 2.52 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 30/05/2018 – Boeing at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO ENCOURAGED BY US-CHINA DIALOGUE ON TARIFFS; 14/05/2018 – BOEING – MOA WILL ENABLE CO TO USE ASSEMBRIX SOFTWARE TO MANAGE & PROTECT IP SHARED WITH VENDORS DURING DESIGN AND MANUFACTURING; 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – DEAL IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.24 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Commercial Airplanes Revenue $13.65 Billion; 05/05/2018 – First NASA lander to study Mars’ interior due for California launch; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Japan’s new advanced fighter may be based on existing foreign design; 05/03/2018 – BOEING HAS 400+ ORDERS/COMMITMENTS FOR 737 MAX 10

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 8,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The hedge fund held 296,720 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.13 million, up from 288,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $141.51. About 243,687 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 21/05/2018 – Equifax to Meet with Investors in Los Angeles and Kansas City; 12/04/2018 – West Virginia sues Equifax over data breach; 14/03/2018 – Ex-Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading Tied to ’17 Breach; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 28/03/2018 – Equifax: Begor Will Also Become a Member of Board; 22/03/2018 – IGNORE: FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE CHARGED REPORTED MARCH 14; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Names Warburg Pincus’s Begor CEO in Wake of Data Breach; 16/05/2018 – Democrats on FTC vote no on consumer protection appointee; 10/05/2018 – Sacramento Bus: Another Voice: Equifax scandal isn’t over; 12/03/2018 – Six months after the Equifax data breach, consumers are doing little to protect themselves from scammers

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “No significant impacts to 777X program – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “These are metro Orlando’s 11 biggest defense contracts so far this year – Orlando Business Journal” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing board to call for structural changes – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Air New Zealand signs order for Dreamliners – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “End of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX grounding up to individual countries – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Permanens Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). King Wealth, a New York-based fund reported 18,320 shares. Personal Capital Advsr Corporation owns 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,733 shares. Private Wealth Partners Ltd Liability invested in 47,818 shares or 2.68% of the stock. Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Williams Jones And Assoc Limited Liability invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Griffin Asset Mgmt reported 1.49% stake. Archford Strategies Ltd Llc accumulated 7,990 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Inv Of Virginia Ltd invested in 3,204 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Freestone Cap Holdg Lc reported 6,122 shares stake. Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1,445 shares. 3,274 are owned by Woodstock Corporation. The New York-based Braun Stacey Associate has invested 1.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Franklin Street Incorporated Nc accumulated 6,817 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) owns 0.14% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,895 shares.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $587.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,007 shares to 55,665 shares, valued at $6.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 328,295 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 931,618 shares to 339,617 shares, valued at $9.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,023 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).