Boeing Co (BA) Holding Maintained by Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc; As Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Stock Declined, Shareholder Goodnow Investment Group Lowered Its Holding

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 698.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc bought 67,234 shares as the company's stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 76,864 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.40 million, up from 9,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $378.85. About 2.80M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500.

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 88,880 shares as the company's stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 638,357 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.88 million, down from 727,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $8.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $38.12. About 952,002 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Buy the Dip in Boeing Stock Before the Rebound Rally Heats Up – Investorplace.com” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Trade of the Day: Boeing Stock Is Set to Lose Elevation – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Blow For Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing board to call for structural changes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68 million and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 12,566 shares to 205,967 shares, valued at $29.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 3,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 816 shares, and cut its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold GLPI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 186.80 million shares or 0.02% less from 186.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Goodnow Investment Group Llc, which manages about $697.23 million and $753.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (NASDAQ:CACC) by 745 shares to 149,575 shares, valued at $72.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc by 19,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC).

