Boeing Co (BA) Holding Maintained by Mirador Capital Partners Lp; Holder Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Upped General American Investors (GAM) Position

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 329.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 3,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,939 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 1,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $373.42. About 4.22M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – ANTICIPATES 2018 ADJ. NET INCOME WILL GROW BY MID-TWENTY-PERCENT LEVEL VS 2017; 30/04/2018 – BOEING IS SUPPORTING NTSB PROBE INTO SOUTHWEST FLIGHT 1380; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-Bangkok Air talking to Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier for 20 Planes – Bloomberg; 21/03/2018 – CTT SYSTEMS RECEIVES AMAC CAIR™ VIP ORDER FOR ONE BOEING BBJ 747-8 AND ONE AIRBUS ACJ320NEO; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BOEING TALKS ARE NOT AFFECTING SALES CAMPAIGNS AT ALL; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – CO AND CANADIAN GOVERNMENT HAVE AGREED TO AN AMENDMENT TO AN EXISTING PERFORMANCE-BASED LOGISTICS CONTRACT; 22/05/2018 – EU expects to strike a blow versus Boeing in a parallel case; 28/03/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: Aircraft giant Boeing hit by malware virus believed to be WannaCry; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Calls WTO Decision ‘Landmark Ruling’; 18/05/2018 – CUBAN STATE-RUN MEDIA REPORTS BOEING 737 AIRPLANE CRASHED SHORTLY AFTER TAKING OFF FROM JOSE MARTI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71 million, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.38. About 24,179 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has risen 5.99% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Trade In Focus Ahead Of G20 As Market Digests Walgreens, Conagra Results; Nike Waiting In The Wings – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Next 737 MAX un-grounding efforts – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Boeing (BA) Looking at Potential End of Summer Return for 737 Max – Bloomberg, Citing Comments – StreetInsider.com” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Barr recuses himself from 737 MAX probe – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tivo Corp by 45,688 shares to 135,987 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 119,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,147 shares, and cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20M on Wednesday, February 13. $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by Smith Gregory D. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of stock or 12,637 shares. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc invested in 0.82% or 2.32 million shares. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 17,796 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fagan invested in 1.31% or 8,038 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,308 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Marshall Wace Llp owns 37,662 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Palladium Prns Lc reported 32,549 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Texas-based Smith Asset Management Group Lp has invested 2.65% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ckw Gru holds 0.01% or 200 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Co owns 104,881 shares. Condor Cap Mngmt has invested 0.45% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Oakbrook Invests Lc reported 23,080 shares. 43,910 are owned by Sit Invest Assocs Inc. 21,855 were accumulated by Trexquant Invest L P.