Boeing Co (BA) Holding Maintained by Hoertkorn Richard Charles; Dana (DAN) Stake Maintained by Glendon Capital Management Lp

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 973 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,877 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.69M, up from 22,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $370.75. About 1.47M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 29/05/2018 – Rolls-Royce says tripling capacity to fix Trent 1000 engine problems; 06/03/2018 – Atlas Air Worldwide Acquires Two Boeing 777 Freighters For ACMI Service; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO warns manufacturers over plane delays, engine issues; 01/05/2018 – KLX Will Be Part of Boeing Global Services and Fully Integrated With Aviall; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Opts for Boeing’s Dreamliner Over Rival Airbus; 25/04/2018 – BOEING STARTS QUARTERLY EARNINGS CALL; 27/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines orders 40 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $4.68 bln; 13/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce to Work With Boeing and Affected Airlines to Minimize Disruption; 11/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Fleet Care Agreements for Singapore Airlines and Scoot

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 52.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 250,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The institutional investor held 724,813 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.45M, up from 474,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.58. About 436,367 shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 02/05/2018 – Spicer® Driveline Featured on 2018 Medium-Duty Truck of the Year; 29/03/2018 – DANA COMMENTS ON DECISION BY GKN HOLDERS; 28/03/2018 – Dana Offers GKN Shareholders Significant Upside through Combination Benefits and Share Price Potential with Major Shareholder S; 23/04/2018 – Dana Launches New Series of Brevini Winches to Improve Safety, Efficiency of Construction, Material-Handling Vehicles; 22/03/2018 – DANA: ESTIMATED VALUE FOR PROGRAMS TOTAL OVER GBP300M; 26/03/2018 – DANA RAISES CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY $140M; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84, REV VIEW $7.69 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – DANA AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE BOOST; 09/03/2018 – DANA INC – FROM DEAL, EXPECTS TO DELIVER ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES OF $235 MLN WITHIN THREE YEARS; 09/03/2018 – Dana Expects to Complete Transaction in Second Half of 2018

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37 million and $150.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 5,450 shares to 41,665 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,750 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold DAN shares while 67 reduced holdings.