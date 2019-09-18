Boeing Co (BA) Holding Maintained by Alesco Advisors Llc; As Travelzoo (TZOO) Share Value Declined, Osmium Partners Has Boosted Its Position

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Travelzoo (TZOO) by 779.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 584,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% . The hedge fund held 659,574 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.18M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.95% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $11.34. About 21,573 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has declined 1.33% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO); 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel; 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Alesco Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 112.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alesco Advisors Llc bought 918 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,732 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $630,000, up from 814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alesco Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $384.63. About 1.89M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS STATEMENT REGARDING THE RECENT WTO AB REPORT AND THE SECOND COMPLIANCE COMMUNICATION BY THE EU; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Set for Worst Month in Two Years on China Trade War Fears; 04/05/2018 – Boeing Eyes Air Supremacy — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – Boeing Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 15/03/2018 – Is Boeing Caught in Trade War Crosshairs? (Video); 04/04/2018 – Boeing says India’s Jet Airways signs firm order for 75 737 MAX jets; 25/04/2018 – BOEING, GERMAN AEROSPACE COMPANIES PARTNER FOR BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES ON THE H-47 CHINOOK, A CONTENDER IN STH HEAVY-LIFT HELICOPTER COMPETITION; 08/03/2018 – Boeing Expands Pilot Development Program with Okay Airways; 06/04/2018 – BOEING: ORDER ALSO INCL. 787-8 & 787-9 MODELS; 28/05/2018 – The U.S. is the target of a similar WTO complaint brought by the EU over support for Airbus’s rival, Boeing, and the EU has said it expects to land a similar legal blow later this year

Alesco Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.02B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (FLRN) by 32,950 shares to 2.16M shares, valued at $66.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHH) by 10,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 749,248 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP).