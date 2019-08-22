Boeing Co (BA) Holding Held by Zeke Capital Advisors Llc; Wellington Shields Capital Management Position in Cdw (CDW) Has Raised by $376,800 as Shares Rose

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cdw Corporation (CDW) by 102.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 3,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 7,750 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $747,000, up from 3,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $115.97. About 95,185 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 890 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 11,787 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, up from 10,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $8.79 during the last trading session, reaching $348.78. About 2.33M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – BOEING DEAL AIMS TO PRESERVE ENGINEERING CAPACITY AT EMBRAER, WHICH RETAINS DEFENSE AND BUSINESS JET OPS; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS 40 PCT OF ORDERS FOR 737 MAX 10 ARE INCREMENTAL, 25 PCT CONVERTED FROM MAX 9 ORDERS, 35 PCT CONVERTED FROM MAX 8; 30/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT’S BEEN `DISAPPOINTED’ BY TRENT 1000 CHALLENGES; 15/03/2018 – St Louis Bus Jrn: Boeing in the running for $15 billion F/A-18 order from India; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft with ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Data Printer; 11/05/2018 – AIRBUS SAYS HAS NO IMMEDIATE COMMENT ON IRAN OFFICIAL’S REMARKS; 28/03/2018 – BOEING ENGINEERING UNION SAYS IT IS TAKING PRECAUTIONS WITH ALL DATA IT RECEIVES FROM BOEING UNTIL COMPANY TELLS IT THAT SITUATION IS UNDER CONTROL; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 View To EPS $16.40-EPS $16.60; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – THROUGH UNIT, AVIALL SIGNED PARTS DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH GE AVIATION; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS 787 PRODUCTION OF 14 A MONTH IS WELL SUPPORTED BY RECENT ORDERS – CONF CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.





Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

