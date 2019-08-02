Boeing Co (BA) Holding Held by Perigon Wealth Management Llc; Vestor Capital Stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) Lifted by $878,485 as Market Value Rose

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 27.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 915 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,281 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 3,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $6.89 during the last trading session, reaching $334.29. About 6.39 million shares traded or 40.26% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – Boeing to buy aerospace parts maker KLX for about $3.2 billion in cash; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES SAYS NO FRESH TENDER PROCESS IN PLACE FOR 20-30 WIDEBODY JETS, BOEING MOU REMAINS; 29/05/2018 – Four years on, MH370 families await report as search ends for missing plane; 09/03/2018 – Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions: CEO; 12/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO MAKE LAUNCH DECISION ON NEW JET OVER NEXT YR; 11/04/2018 – BOC AVIATION – NOTIFIED BY CERTAIN AIRLINE CUSTOMERS OF INTENTION TO BUY 10 AIRCRAFT INCLUDING 5 SCHEDULED FOR DELIVERY IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L CEO SAYS WOULD WANT TO PROVIDE ENGINE FOR BOEING’S POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET JET IF IT MAKES “COMMERCIAL SENSE”; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX FOR $4.25B; 02/04/2018 – Labor unions urge Brazil to block Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 12/04/2018 – Boeing to team up with India’s HAL and Mahindra for fighter jet

Vestor Capital Llc increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 23.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc bought 7,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 39,860 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, up from 32,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.66. About 717,088 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kansas City Southern at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kansas City Southern, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSU); 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – QTRLY OVERALL, CARLOAD VOLUMES INCREASED 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches Intermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 05/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN INVESTING IN MEXICO RAIL CROSSING, SPUR; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern expected to post earnings of $1.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern results hurt by U.S. rail congestion

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 74,953 were reported by Bridges Invest Mgmt. 3,782 were accumulated by Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co. Accuvest Glob Advisors holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 898 shares. Fulton Commercial Bank Na stated it has 11,403 shares. Barbara Oil Communication has 5.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 22,500 shares. Nbt Fincl Bank N A New York holds 0.89% or 12,845 shares. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi holds 2.21% or 43,914 shares in its portfolio. Schulhoff reported 1,655 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 9,302 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 252 shares. Cambridge Trust holds 0.12% or 5,439 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt reported 4,281 shares. Moreover, American Interest Gru has 0.3% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mathes Co Inc holds 1.84% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 9,460 shares. Merriman Wealth Management Llc has 3,969 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $430.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway ‘B’ (BRKB) by 3,582 shares to 19,198 shares, valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Barclays Bond (SHY) by 57,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,239 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “737 MAX Top Of Mind As Boeing Q2 Nears, While F-35 In Focus For Lockheed – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “More Trouble for Boeing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Trump: Qatar Buying ‘Large Numbers’ Of Boeing Planes – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Another 737 MAX hearing on Capitol Hill – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Positive Trend For Boeing 787 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M. 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03M was sold by McAllister Kevin G. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. Shares for $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kansas City Southern: Railing Along – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Is It Time for Investors to Get On Board CSX Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Rail Headcount Falls In June – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Capital accumulated 0.02% or 3,954 shares. Waddell Reed Financial holds 0.08% or 281,617 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Natl Bank reported 0.02% stake. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Com accumulated 35,548 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Landscape Mgmt Limited Liability owns 5,118 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 3 shares. Boston Prns has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). 183,800 were reported by Pggm Invests. Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has 106 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.03% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 61,666 shares. 24,292 are owned by Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc. Art Advisors Limited accumulated 0.02% or 2,900 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 14,991 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 95,741 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated reported 987 shares stake.

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40 million and $546.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 12,272 shares to 37,141 shares, valued at $7.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,430 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).