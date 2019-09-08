Boeing Co (BA) Holding Held by Hills Bank & Trust Company; Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Valuation Rose While Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Decreased Its Holding by $675,000

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 61.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 3,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,437 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 5,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – American Airlines Expands Boeing 787 Fleet; 05/03/2018 Airbus seeks $10 bln annual commercial services revenue by 2025; 31/05/2018 – BOEING: CUSTOMER INTEREST IN NEW MIDRANGE JET `FIRMING UP’; 25/04/2018 – BOEING WORKING WITH SPIRIT AERO, CFM TO ADDRESS 737 DELAYS; 06/03/2018 – Ryanair to use “pretty much all” of Boeing 737 buying options; 08/03/2018 – Flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin: Revoking Boeing, Airbus licenses to sell jets to Iran; 02/05/2018 – BOEING A COUPLE OF MTHS BEHIND SCHEDULE ON 777X: QATAR AIR CEO; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Russia’s Utair orders 30 Boeing 737 MAX planes – Vedomosti

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The hedge fund held 47,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $92.32. About 825,075 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 03/04/2018 – RESONANT TO NOMINATE CONRAD, HOWE, JACK JACOBS, JOSH JACOBS; 09/03/2018 QUALCOMM INC – PAUL JACOBS TO CONTINUE TO SERVE ON BOARD; EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ROLE DISCONTINUED; 30/05/2018 – JACOBS SECURES SMART CITY SERVICES CONTRACT FROM DELHI MUMBAI; 04/04/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: Scoop: Here are details from Trump’s dinner with Safra Catz and Peter Thiel last night. The big govt contra; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to board; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – TRACKING ON PLAN TO ACHIEVE COST SYNERGIES FROM CH2M ACQUISITION; 02/04/2018 – RESONANT – WILL ALSO NOMINATE AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS JACK JACOBS, RETIRED COLONEL UNITED STATES ARMY & JOSH JACOBS, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE MAVEN; 13/04/2018 – Former chairman Paul Jacobs is talking to investors about a bid to take Qualcomm private; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOARD IS SAID TO BE MEETING NOW, DISCUSSING JACOBS: DJ

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9,294 shares to 62,997 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Commerce Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,344 shares. Courage Miller Ltd Liability Corp holds 814 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Garrison Bradford & Incorporated owns 1,100 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Truepoint Inc owns 1,154 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt Com stated it has 7,003 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Nadler Finance Group has invested 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Asset Management reported 0.61% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mirador Prtnrs LP holds 1.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,939 shares. Bbr Prns Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,628 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap holds 2.7% or 226,201 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Co, Colorado-based fund reported 21,405 shares. 80,843 were accumulated by Amalgamated Bank & Trust. Garde Inc holds 5,087 shares. Fmr Ltd has 11.04 million shares. Boston Prtnrs stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, down 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. JEC’s profit will be $164.74M for 18.46 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

