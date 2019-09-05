Boeing Co (BA) Holding Held by Columbia Asset Management; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Lau Associates Upped Holding by $324,700

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 1,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 20,164 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69 million, up from 19,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $360.82. About 2.97M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/03/2018 – China Southern boss suggests Boeing orders at risk; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY HAS AWARDED BOEING A FIVE-YEAR $427 MLN SOLE-SOURCE CONTRACT; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL GOV’T APPROVAL OF BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL NOT IMMINENT, PROPOSAL SHOULD GO TO PRESIDENT TEMER IN COMING WEEKS; 28/05/2018 – Mahindra and Boeing team up to make F/A-18 fighters in India; 21/03/2018 – CTT SYSTEMS RECEIVES AMAC CAIR™ VIP ORDER FOR ONE BOEING BBJ 747-8 AND ONE AIRBUS ACJ320NEO; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair Holdings Exercises 25 Boeing-Max-200 Options; 18/05/2018 – Boeing’s Sci-Fi Foldable Wing Design for New 777s Gets Go Ahead; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS POSSIBLE BOEING DEAL MAY EXCLUDE DEFENSE BUSINESS; 24/03/2018 – China says ready to defend its interests in U.S. trade spat

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $5.75 during the last trading session, reaching $207.48. About 1.65M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 24/05/2018 – Goldman off the hook for losses in controversial derivatives deal; 07/03/2018 – GS OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES OUTLOOK TO NEG FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 21/03/2018 – Exclusive – Merchant hires ex-Goldman energy trading head; 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CUTS INDIA’S FY19 GDP GROWTH ESTIMATE TO 7.6 PCT FROM 8 PCT ON PNB WOES – TV; 18/05/2018 – Goldman removes Enel from conviction list on 5-Star/League policy plans; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs to relocate Dubai banker Mazen Makarem to New York – Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – Coeur Mining Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – SOFTBANK PLANS TO OPEN OFFICE IN SAUDI ARABIA; 14/03/2018 – German bank body sees about 20 banks expanding in Germany after Brexit; 14/05/2018 – PQ Group Holdings at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa reported 332,615 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning accumulated 29,629 shares or 0.64% of the stock. First In reported 2,365 shares. Texas-based Beacon Fin has invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 487,163 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Drexel Morgan And holds 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 875 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors has invested 0.78% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 139,506 shares. Lesa Sroufe has 0.41% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,262 shares. The New York-based Needham Inv Mngmt Limited Co has invested 3.31% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Convergence Inv Prtnrs Lc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 17,199 shares. Waddell Reed has 0.95% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1.01M shares. Jennison Associate Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 7.38M shares. Bancorporation reported 0.51% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 776,993 shares. Shine Advisory reported 500 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc owns 114 shares. Huntington Savings Bank stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Marco Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.66% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 46,551 shares. Counsel invested 0.42% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd invested in 0% or 2,327 shares. Lenox Wealth Inc invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.03% or 363,171 shares. Automobile Association reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Investec Asset Mgmt North America holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 10,056 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Llc holds 14 shares. 1.71M were reported by Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated. Shapiro Limited Company has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 6,200 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.25% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 65,816 shares.

