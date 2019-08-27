Boeing Co (BA) Holding Has Upped by First Dallas Securities Inc; As Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Declined, Bender Robert & Associates Has Upped Its Stake

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 1,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 17,578 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71 million, up from 15,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $359.04. About 4.56M shares traded or 3.61% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – BOEING: U.S WILL LIKELY SEEK BILLIONS IN RETALIATION AGAINST EU; 18/05/2018 – Many feared dead, injured in passenger plane crash in Cuba; 07/03/2018 – GM, Boeing and other big metals users drop after Cohn departure; 06/03/2018 – Boeing, Hawaiian Airlines Announce Purchase of 10 787 Dreamliners; 18/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Cuban media say a Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti Int…; 14/03/2018 – BOEING – WORK WILL BE PERFORMED UNDER A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT, WHICH INCLUDES ONGOING MAINTENANCE SUPPORT; 09/03/2018 – Muilenburg downplayed concerns of a backlash from China, which has ordered thousands of jets. Boeing plans to open a new aircraft completion plant in China; 20/03/2018 – LMI AEROSPACE COMPOSITES GETS BOEING THERMOPLASTICS CONTRACT; 16/03/2018 – BOEING – BOARD HAS ALSO APPROVED A ONE-TIME WAIVER OF ITS DIRECTOR RETIREMENT POLICY IN ORDER TO NOMINATE DUBERSTEIN FOR RE-ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR; 09/05/2018 – Boeing Details More Than $54 Million in Grants and Philanthropic Investments

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates bought 3,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,369 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 13,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $165.45. About 7.44M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ Al Platform; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 20/05/2018 – SlashGear: NVIDIA-powered robot AI learns by watching humans; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Shows Off Self-driving Simulator After Halting Tests — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition looks set to rock PCs in July; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using AI to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA Inception Connect in Isr

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Shield TV Wonâ€™t Move Nvidia Stock Today, but Its Potential Is for Real – Investorplace.com” on August 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Here’s Why Nvidia May Surge Following Results – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bet on NVIDIA’s Solid Q2 With These ETFs – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NVIDIA RTX Extends Reach Across Top Applications, Bringing Ray Tracing, AI to Millions of Creatives – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Research Reports for Berkshire Hathaway, Johnson & Johnson & NVIDIA – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.35% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 3,606 are held by Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Leavell Inv Mngmt Inc owns 48,522 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 23,418 shares. Moreover, Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 0.16% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 28,125 shares. Moreover, United Advisers Limited has 0.07% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Ctc Lc has 363,313 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 1.72% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Highbridge Management Limited Liability reported 0.06% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Co has 0.29% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 379,788 shares. Ohio-based Winfield Associate Inc has invested 0.37% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). The Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Prtnrs has invested 0.13% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Strategic Advisors Limited has invested 0.23% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Northeast Mngmt owns 38,608 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield Gru has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Vestor Ltd reported 17,143 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.52% stake. Amica Mutual Insur stated it has 19,796 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Davenport Com Ltd Liability Corporation has 185,150 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Toth Finance Advisory owns 7,245 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 269,554 shares. M Holdg Secs Inc owns 6,293 shares. Campbell And Communications Adviser Lc owns 1,193 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Annex Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,106 shares. Arbor Advsr Lc holds 1,250 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. The Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management has invested 0.24% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Convergence Lc owns 17,199 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Co has 105 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Jefferies Gp accumulated 3,782 shares.

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $139.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hodges Blue Chip Equity Income by 21,136 shares to 282,027 shares, valued at $4.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 12,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,550 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).