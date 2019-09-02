Boeing Co (BA) Holding Has Raised by Kessler Investment Group Llc; Intelsat S A (Call) (I) Holder Credit Suisse Ag Has Lowered Its Stake by $7.06 Million

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 42.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 2,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,403 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21 million, up from 5,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – BOEING – SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR PARTS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH GE AVIATION TO SUPPORT T700 ENGINE; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Boosts Full-Year Guidance; 06/04/2018 – Boeing, American Airlines Sign Major Order for 47 787 Dreamliners; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 04/04/2018 – Airlines, Not Boeing, Will Feel China Tariff Threat First — Heard on the Street; 19/05/2018 – CUBAN OFFICIALS SAY HAVE RETRIEVED ‘IN GOOD CONDITIONS’ ONE OF THE BLACK BOXES FROM THE BOEING 737 THAT CRASHED ON FRIDAY IN HAVANA; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 05/04/2018 – BA: Air Force “F-15K aircraft returning to base in Gyeongbuk Chilgok-gun” (breaking news); 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Lion Air Group Announce Order for 50 737 MAX 10 Airplanes

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (Call) (I) by 96.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 470,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $235,000, down from 485,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Intelsat S A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $20.68. About 1.66 million shares traded or 8.24% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97 billion and $109.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Jersey Res (NYSE:NJR) by 10,617 shares to 99,166 shares, valued at $4.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:TPX) by 40,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (Prn).

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 EPS, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual EPS reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.