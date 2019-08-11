Boeing Co (BA) Holding Has Lifted by Sheets Smith Wealth Management; As Ehealth (EHTH) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Castleark Management Has Lifted Holding

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 6,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The institutional investor held 183,519 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.44M, up from 176,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $109.31. About 202,779 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 95c; 19/03/2018 – Health Insurers Offer Early Glimpse Into 2019 ACA Market Strategies as Congress Considers Stabilization Measures; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 41C; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH); 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 29.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 1,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,692 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, up from 3,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/05/2018 – ICAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS IN TALKS ABOUT ACCESSING WET LEASE CAPACITY, SAYS ASSISTANCE FROM QATAR AIRWAYS POSSIBLE; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY Rev $96B-$98B; 25/04/2018 – Boeing to Open Plant in China This Year; 09/05/2018 – Boeing, Airbus to Lose Billions in Orders From Trump’s Iran Sanctions; 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO warns manufacturers over plane delays, engine issues; 26/03/2018 – U.S., EU to expel more than 100 Russian diplomats over UK nerve attack; 10/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S LION AIR GROUP ANNOUNCES PURCHASE OF 50 BOEING 737 MAX 10 JETS FOR $6.24 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions: CEO; 27/03/2018 – MTS Business Partner Opens Testing Innovation Center In Brazil To Support Aerospace Industry Growth; 06/04/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.7%; Boeing Leads Decline

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54M and $461.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 12,000 shares to 39,200 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,789 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.20 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt stated it has 197,678 shares. Stearns Fin Ser Grp holds 3,211 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Limited Company holds 0.76% or 9,634 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2,997 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Newman Dignan And Sheerar Inc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Scholtz And Com Limited Company reported 15,372 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 26,027 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Georgia-based Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Com has invested 0.41% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Hawaiian Savings Bank reported 0.27% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Business Fincl Svcs Inc has invested 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Css Lc Il invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Biltmore Wealth Mngmt stated it has 1,609 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Field Main Bancorp, a Kentucky-based fund reported 5,297 shares. Forbes J M Llp owns 2,706 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 38,820 shares to 521,449 shares, valued at $61.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 25,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,680 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $110,720 activity.