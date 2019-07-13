Boeing Co (BA) Holding Has Lifted by Next Century Growth Investors Llc; Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) Shareholder Keating Investment Counselors Has Boosted Position

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) by 65.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 88,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 223,440 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89M, up from 134,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.54. About 2.86M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 11.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 987 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,940 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, up from 8,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS DEAL SHOULD BE REACHED FOR EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP “THIS YEAR”; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 17/04/2018 – ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW WEAPONS EXPORT POLICY SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY – INDUSTRY; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE: JAPAN’S NEW ADVANCED FIGHTER MAY BE BASED ON EXISTING FOREIGN DESIGN; 08/05/2018 – Boeing says will consult with U.S. on ‘next steps’ after Iran announcement; 09/05/2018 – McObject’s new eXtremeDB Financial Edition for HPC offers excellent performance and a host of new features; 04/04/2018 – JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) – JET AIRWAYS SIGNS UP ADDITIONAL 75 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT TAKING THE TOTAL ORDER TO 150 AIRCRAFT; 20/04/2018 – BOEING HAS BEEN WORKING TO UNDERSTAND ROOT CAUSE: ESPER; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO FOLLOW U.S. GOVT LEAD ON IRAN; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Kenneth Duberstein to Be Nominated for Re-Election as Director

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “EVA Air Takes Delivery of Its First Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner – PRNewswire” on June 21, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Apollo 11 celebration to take over the National Mall. The Washington Monument will be the star. – Washington Business Journal” published on July 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Boeing Space and Launch Headquarters Moving to Florida’s Space Coast – PRNewswire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Next 737 MAX un-grounding efforts – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: H & R Block, Boeing and Eli Lilly – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $748.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dmc Global by 17,670 shares to 111,627 shares, valued at $5.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) by 23,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,139 shares, and cut its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,937 were reported by Tradewinds Management Ltd Liability Company. 36,017 are owned by South State Corporation. Ls Investment Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.25% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 10,654 shares. North Star Asset Management Inc holds 1,595 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cibc World stated it has 0.43% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Glenview Bankshares Trust Dept stated it has 3,020 shares. Greenbrier Ptnrs Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Asset Management stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bainco International Investors owns 10,537 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.51% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 424,964 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams holds 0.72% or 2,716 shares in its portfolio. Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Ltd invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cypress Funds Limited Com accumulated 189,000 shares or 11.44% of the stock. Dorsey Wright And Associate reported 5,883 shares. Orleans Mngmt Corp La holds 7,500 shares or 2.19% of its portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. The insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million. On Monday, February 11 the insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Opportunities In Lumber And Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: CVS Health, Pfizer and Weyerhaeuser – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weyerhaeuser +1.1% as BMO boosts to outperform – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 11, 2019.