Boeing Co (BA) Holding Has Increased by Delta Asset Management Llc; Delta Asset Management Raised Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $454,914 as Stock Price Declined

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 217.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 1,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,742 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, up from 548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $332.86. About 3.50 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – WTO Ruling Advances U.S. and Boeing in Case Against Airbus; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES 777X FLIGHT-TESTING STARTING NEXT YEAR; 13/03/2018 – BRAZIL SAID TO SEE US STEEL TARIFFS HURTING BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL; 10/04/2018 – LION AIR EXPECTS DELIVERY OF THE NEW BOEING AIRCRAFT UP TO 2020 – PRESIDENT DIRECTOR; 05/04/2018 – Jet Airways orders 75 more Boeing planes as India travel demand surges; 25/04/2018 – BA: U.S. military Osprey emergency landing; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Wins $429.9 Mln U.S. Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N SEES FY SHR $16.40 TO $16.60; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA LTD 601111.SS – CATALOGUE PRICE OF BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT IS ABOUT US$300 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71M and $696.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 10,278 shares to 267,441 shares, valued at $9.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 54,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,260 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71M and $696.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3,946 shares to 82,774 shares, valued at $20.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 54,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,260 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

