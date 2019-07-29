Boeing Co (BA) Holder Woodstock Cut Its Holding by $583,692 as Stock Value Declined; Trust Company Of Virginia Increases Stake in Tjx Cos New (TJX)

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 1,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,334 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, down from 4,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.44M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – The WTO said the EU had failed to remove support for the world’s largest airliner, the A380, and Europe’s newest long-haul plane, the A350, causing losses for Boeing and U.S. aerospace workers; 15/05/2018 – WTO Ruling Advances U.S. and Boeing in Case Against Airbus; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA BOEING B777 LEASE TERM 10 YEARS; 19/03/2018 – U.K. aerospace is dominated by Boeing, Airbus, Rolls-Royce, Bombardier, GKN and Leonardo Helicopters; 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – WON FOUR NEW ORDERS IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO IS CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OPPORTUNITY FOR SUPER TUCANO SALES TO U.S. AIR FORCE; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – THROUGH UNIT, AVIALL SIGNED PARTS DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH GE AVIATION; 13/04/2018 – Russia may stop exporting titanium to Boeing -RIA; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: TALKS WITH BOEING, BRAZIL GOVT ARE ADVANCED; 17/05/2018 – BOEING OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 9,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, up from 124,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $55.76. About 2.88 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Co Asset Mngmt Us reported 171,833 shares. American Intll Gru invested in 204,218 shares. 171,178 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Strategic Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 5,264 shares. Richard C Young Limited stated it has 19,955 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. North Star Inv Mgmt Corp holds 7,947 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Tower Bridge Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Quantbot Ltd Partnership has 14,543 shares. Forbes J M & Com Llp has 2,706 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Management Limited reported 0.04% stake. 9,400 were accumulated by Cna Financial. Ipswich Invest Mngmt stated it has 635 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Gulf Bank (Uk) holds 0.3% or 45,719 shares in its portfolio. Stellar Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,121 shares stake. Karp Mngmt Corp reported 8,700 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of stock. Shares for $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.79 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $757.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 1,900 shares to 12,575 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 4,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,993 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).