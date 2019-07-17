Boeing Co (BA) Holder Woodstock Cut Its Holding as Valuation Declined; Tnb Financial Has Upped Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $349,840 as Stock Price Rose

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 1,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,334 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, down from 4,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $362.75. About 2.72 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/03/2018 – Norway plans to buy electric planes, mimicking green car success; 23/03/2018 – Boeing set to win American wide-body jet order; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Gulf Air Set to Take Delivery of Four More Dreamliners This Year; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Boosts Full-Year Guidance; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – CONTRACT IS TO PROVIDE AND MANAGE CONSUMABLE MATERIAL FOR F/A-18 DEPOT MAINTENANCE WITH OPTION FOR FIVE ADDITIONAL YEARS; 06/04/2018 – US secondary loan prices weaken amid tariff threats; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS NOT DECIDED WHETHER POTENTIAL NEW MID-MARKET JET WOULD HAVE SINGLE-SOURCED OR DUAL-SOURCED ENGINES; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Distribution Agreement for GE Aviation T700 Engines; 06/04/2018 – BOEING GETS $12.3 BILLION AMERICAN AIR DEAL FOR 47 DREAMLINERS; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS INSPECTIONS “ARE BEING PERFORMED OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED OVER THE NEXT 30 DAYS”

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 4,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,975 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17 million, up from 59,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $321.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $75.93. About 7.57 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 97% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ELECTING DIRECTORS; 11/04/2018 – PNG LNG terminal expected to restart in May after earthquake shut down – executive; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT BASE CASE SHOWS GRONINGEN PRODUCTION FALLING TO 17.5 BCM FOR YEAR STARTING OCT. 2019; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 08/05/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG mid-term deals to be finalised in H1 2018; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Upstream Net $3.07B; 04/05/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT MAY BE SHUT 1-2 WKS FOR REPAIRS AFTER FIRE; 07/03/2018 – SPOKESMAN OF TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS RECEIVED INFO THAT AN EXXON SHIP IS HEADING TO MEDITERRANEAN FOR HYDROCARBON EXPLORATION, WILL CONTINUE TO PRESERVE RIGHTS

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 50.10 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garrison Bradford & Assoc reported 1,100 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt holds 0.22% or 7,003 shares in its portfolio. Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi holds 43,914 shares. The Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Prudential Public Ltd accumulated 0.53% or 401,424 shares. Senator Invest Lp holds 550,000 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited has 273,222 shares. Sky Investment Llc has 942 shares. Capstone Advsr invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mycio Wealth Prtn Lc reported 1,543 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Harvest Llc reported 1.12% stake. Rnc Cap Mgmt Limited Com has 9,086 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.44% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 17,997 shares. Capwealth Lc owns 3.17% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 54,136 shares. Cibc Mkts reported 0.43% stake.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. $10.50 million worth of stock was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M. Shares for $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short Term Bond Etf (BSV) by 4,962 shares to 183,716 shares, valued at $14.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.