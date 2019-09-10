Boeing Co. (BA) Holder Westwood Management Lifted Stake by $1.98 Million; Majedie Asset Management LTD Stake in American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Has Cut by $6.09 Million as Stock Value Rose

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 39.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 73,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 110,218 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.24M, down from 183,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $91.38. About 3.05M shares traded or 41.44% up from the average. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 26/03/2018 – AEP Names McManus Senior Vice President, Environmental Services; 16/04/2018 – AEP: Settlement Includes SWEPCO, Louisianca PSC, Walmart; 24/04/2018 – AEP Investing In Regulated Businesses To Build Energy System Of The Future, Shareholders Learn At Company’s Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES $1B OF ACCUMULATED DEFERRED TAX RETURNED TO CUSTOMERS; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Indiana Michigan Power to A3, outlook revised to stable; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KENTUCKY POWER AT BAA2, OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 19/04/2018 – AEP: SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY; 14/05/2018 – AEP NAMES SMOAK PRESIDENT & COO OF SWEPCO; 13/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT IN LOUISIANA FOR OKLAHOMA WIND FARM

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 5,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 11,200 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $358.78. About 3.94M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/05/2018 – FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS AIRBUS TO ANNOUNCE ITS DECISION ON IRAN’S CONTRACT IN THE COMING DAYS – FARS; 25/04/2018 – The 4 major indexes ended the day with mixed results. The Dow snapped a 5-day losing streak as Boeing soared on strong earnings; 18/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT’S `CLOSELY MONITORING’ SITUATION IN CUBA; 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – DEAL IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.24 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 04/05/2018 – Boeing Says It’s Close to Fixing a Flaw Delaying KC-46 Tanker; 01/05/2018 – Boeing Extends Bet on Parts, Services in $3.25 Billion KLX Deal; 27/03/2018 – China Southern boss suggests Boeing orders could be at threat; 05/05/2018 – UNITED LAUNCH ALLIANCE ROCKET CARRYING NASA’S LATEST ROBOT MARS LANDER BLASTS OFF FROM VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE IN CALIFORNIA; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG ADDRESSES POLITICO SPACE FORUM

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oceaneering Intl Inc (NYSE:OII) by 568,311 shares to 2.05M shares, valued at $32.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV).

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 EPS, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $592.95 million for 19.04 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 2,065 shares. Guardian Life Com Of America holds 1,422 shares. 1,000 are owned by Hussman Strategic Advsrs. Jnba Fincl Advisors holds 300 shares. Cbre Clarion Secs Limited Liability Com holds 0.14% or 99,769 shares in its portfolio. Dearborn Partners Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 3,917 shares. Homrich And Berg accumulated 21,422 shares. Icon Advisers holds 20,100 shares. Kistler reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Gateway Advisers Lc holds 0.36% or 490,616 shares. Cornerstone stated it has 2,848 shares. Smith Moore & reported 0.12% stake. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Liberty Capital Mngmt has 0.27% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Hsbc Holdings Plc owns 580,382 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

